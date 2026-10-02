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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pandora opens world’s largest fine jewellery crafting facility

October 02, 2026 | 22:21
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Pandora, one of the world's largest jewellery brand, on October 1 opened its new $150 million state-of-the-art crafting facility in Ho Chi Minh City.

The site supports Pandora’s long-term growth ambitions and will produce up to 60 million pieces of jewellery per year, increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity by 50 per cent.

Pandora opens world’s largest fine jewellery crafting facility
The $150 million state-of-the-art crafting facility opened on October 1 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Pandora

Following decades of successful crafting in Thailand, the Vietnam facility is Pandora's first production site outside the country. This will be the world's largest crafting facility for fine jewellery and reflects Pandora's ambition to combine future growth with a diversified, resilient and more sustainable manufacturing footprint.

According to Berta de Pablos-Barbier, CEO of Pandora, the opening of its Vietnam facility is Pandora’s start with an important new chapter.

“We are building on decades of exceptional craftsmanship in Thailand, bringing that expertise together with new talent and capabilities in Vietnam. This investment gives us the capacity, flexibility and innovation to support our future growth while continuing to deliver the craftsmanship excellence Pandora is known for to millions of people around the world,” said Pablos-Barbier.

The facility will also play an important role in Pandora’s future production of platinum-plated jewellery, as the company diversifies its material strategy, while creating new opportunities for design innovation and consumer desirability.

Vietnam continues to strengthen its position as a global manufacturing hub, attracting international companies seeking growth, resilience and access to talent.

For Pandora, the opening marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with Vietnam, combining the company’s jewellery craftsmanship expertise with the country’s skilled workforce and strong manufacturing capabilities. Pandora's new facility will create 7,000 local jobs when fully operational.

Nguyen Loc Ha, Permanent Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, pleased that many Danish companies have chosen Ho Chi Minh City as a destination for business and manufacturing, including Pandora through this strategically significant investment.

“The Pandora factory project will not only create thousands of employment opportunities and contribute to local economic development, but will also further reinforce the position of Ho Chi Minh City, and Vietnam more broadly, as an important manufacturing hub in global supply chains. We particularly appreciate Pandora’s commitment to pursuing long-term growth while upholding strong principles of responsible production and sustainable development,” said Ha.

Lina Gandløse Hansen, Danish Ambassador to Vietnam, said that the opening of this crafting facility and the start of Pandora’s production in Vietnam were a testament to Vietnamese craftsmanship and to the importance Danish companies place on sustainability.

“Vietnam’s skilled workforce and its vision for access to renewable energy are important factors behind Pandora and other Danish investments in Vietnam at record levels these years. I’m delighted to see Pandora bringing 7,000 new, high-quality jobs to Vietnam, while crafting beautiful jewellery here for international markets,” he said.

Craftspeople will receive specialised training through Pandora's crafting academy, supporting skills development and long-term career opportunities. The academy also supports close collaboration and knowledge-sharing between Pandora's crafting teams in Thailand and Vietnam, building on decades of craftsmanship expertise.

Pandora's expansion combines high-quality crafting capacity to support future growth while reinforcing the company's commitment to responsible manufacturing.

Designed to meet the highest operational and environmental standards, the new facility has achieved LEED Gold certification, a globally recognised standard for sustainable buildings.

The facility will operate solely on renewable electricity, and all silver and gold will be 100 per cent recycled. It incorporates energy and water efficiency measures, underscoring Pandora's commitment to combining future growth with world-class environmental performance.

Pandora opens world’s largest fine jewellery crafting facility
Pandora facility will produce up to 60 million pieces of jewellery per year. Photo: Pandora
Domestic suppliers will be key part of Pandora’s progression Domestic suppliers will be key part of Pandora’s progression

Danish jewellery maker Pandora last week started construction of its $150 million factory in the southern province of Binh Duong. Pandora CEO and president Alexander Lacik talked to VIR’s Bich Ngoc about the significance of the facility, which is its first outside Thailand.
Pandora signs solar energy MoU with VSSES Pandora signs solar energy MoU with VSSES

On March 13, Pandora Production Vietnam signed an MoU with Vietnam Singapore Smart Energy Solutions JSC to collaborate on utilising electricity from a solar farm to Pandora’s crafting facility in Vietnam.

By Bichngoc

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TagTag:
pandora facility Ho Chi Minh City jewellery crafting

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