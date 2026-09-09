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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hansong Technology upgrades production site in Vietnam

September 09, 2026 | 12:11
(0) user say
Hansong Group has upgraded its production site in Vietnam as part of its broader expansion of global infrastructure to support manufacturing, product development, and OEM/ODM programmes across global and regional markets.
Hansong Technology upgrades production site in Vietnam
Photo courtesy of Hansong Group

According to an announcement on September 8, Hansong Group has made significant investments across its global operations – from a new US facility to an all-new factory in Nanjing and an upgraded production site in Vietnam. The expansion reflects the company’s continued investment in manufacturing capacity, production capabilities, and global supply chain infrastructure.

Hansong’s Vietnam facility has undergone a comprehensive upgrade, reinforcing its role as a critical production hub for partners serving US and European markets. With increasing attention on supply chain diversification and manufacturing origin, Vietnam provides an additional manufacturing option for programmes seeking greater supply chain diversification.

Accordingly, the facility has been fully upgraded to provide vertically integrated manufacturing and warehouse space, with a mix of production lines capable of supporting both high-volume and low-volume, high-mix production. The site specialises in wireless audio, smart home, and connectivity devices. It also supports full Country of Origin documentation to help ensure compliance with US customs requirements.

For brands managing tariff exposure or diversifying their manufacturing footprint, the Vietnam facility provides an established production option supported by Hansong’s engineering and quality-control standards across all sites.

In step with its facility investments, Hansong has significantly expanded its OEM and Electronics Manufacturing Services capacity. The expanded capabilities support larger programmes, higher run volumes, and more complex builds while maintaining quality and lead-time performance.

The expanded manufacturing network increases capacity across surface-mount technology, final assembly, and packaging operations, while enabling parallel production runs across Hansong’s facilities in China, Nanjing, and Vietnam. Whether supporting an existing product line or a new product launch, Hansong’s expanded infrastructure provides the capacity and manufacturing capabilities required for production programmes at scale.

Established in 1998, Hansong Group is an industry leader in Audio/Video electronics, Acoustics, Wi-Fi streaming, AoIP, the Internet of Things connectivity, edge computing and cloud technology, designing and manufacturing high-quality audio and the Internet of Things products for renowned international brands with value-add as focus.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Hansong eectronics manufacturing production expansion

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