Cathay Bank opens representative office in Ho Chi Minh City

Photo courtesy of Cathay Bank

Cathay Bank is a subsidiary of Cathay General Bancorp. The bank opened its doors in 1962 in Los Angeles to serve the growing immigrant community.

The new office is located in the Royal Center Building, 235 Nguyen Van Cu, Cau Ong Lanh ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The representative office will provide Cathay Bank with a local presence as it continues to strengthen its relationships and explore opportunities in Vietnam and the broader Asia-Pacific market.

With this new office, Cathay Bank now has a total of four representative offices, including ones in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei, along with over 60 branches across the United States and a branch location in Hong Kong.

"We are pleased to expand our presence in Vietnam with the establishment of this representative office," said Dunson K. Cheng, executive chairman of the Board of Cathay General Bancorp and Cathay Bank. "This opening marks an important step in the bank's ongoing international growth and demonstrates its long-term commitment to building meaningful relationships and serving communities across the Asia-Pacific region.”

The opening ceremony was attended by senior leadership and community members who gathered to commemorate this significant occasion for Cathay Bank.

Vietnam has emerged as an increasingly important destination for foreign investment in Southeast Asia, supported by its expanding economy, growing consumer market, and participation in a wide range of regional and global trade agreements. The country has also continued to strengthen economic ties with the US, with bilateral trade and investment relations developing steadily in recent years.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest economic hub, plays a central role in the country's trade, investment, and financial activities. The municipal city is home to a large number of domestic and international businesses and serves as a major gateway connecting Vietnam with regional and global markets.

The city has also sought to strengthen its position as an international financial and business centre, creating opportunities for foreign financial institutions and investors as Vietnam deepens its integration into the global economy.

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