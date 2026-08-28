Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cathay Bank opens representative office in Ho Chi Minh City

August 28, 2026 | 14:48
(0) user say
Cathay Bank opened its Vietnam representative office at Ho Chi Minh City on August 21 as part of its expansion throughout Asia-Pacific.
Cathay Bank opens representative office in Ho Chi Minh City
Photo courtesy of Cathay Bank

Cathay Bank is a subsidiary of Cathay General Bancorp. The bank opened its doors in 1962 in Los Angeles to serve the growing immigrant community.

The new office is located in the Royal Center Building, 235 Nguyen Van Cu, Cau Ong Lanh ward, Ho Chi Minh City. The representative office will provide Cathay Bank with a local presence as it continues to strengthen its relationships and explore opportunities in Vietnam and the broader Asia-Pacific market.

With this new office, Cathay Bank now has a total of four representative offices, including ones in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei, along with over 60 branches across the United States and a branch location in Hong Kong.

"We are pleased to expand our presence in Vietnam with the establishment of this representative office," said Dunson K. Cheng, executive chairman of the Board of Cathay General Bancorp and Cathay Bank. "This opening marks an important step in the bank's ongoing international growth and demonstrates its long-term commitment to building meaningful relationships and serving communities across the Asia-Pacific region.”

The opening ceremony was attended by senior leadership and community members who gathered to commemorate this significant occasion for Cathay Bank.

Vietnam has emerged as an increasingly important destination for foreign investment in Southeast Asia, supported by its expanding economy, growing consumer market, and participation in a wide range of regional and global trade agreements. The country has also continued to strengthen economic ties with the US, with bilateral trade and investment relations developing steadily in recent years.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest economic hub, plays a central role in the country's trade, investment, and financial activities. The municipal city is home to a large number of domestic and international businesses and serves as a major gateway connecting Vietnam with regional and global markets.

The city has also sought to strengthen its position as an international financial and business centre, creating opportunities for foreign financial institutions and investors as Vietnam deepens its integration into the global economy.

OPEC Fund grants $50 million to SeABank to boost small business and climate finance in Vietnam OPEC Fund grants $50 million to SeABank to boost small business and climate finance in Vietnam

On July 13, ​​the OPEC Fund for International Development agreed a $50 million loan to Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) to expand financing for small businesses and climate-focused investments across Vietnam.
Nam A Bank secures green capital from Switzerland, bringing international fundraising to nearly $350 million Nam A Bank secures green capital from Switzerland, bringing international fundraising to nearly $350 million

Nam A Bank signed an international credit agreement with SIFEM AG and secured additional capital from funds managed by responsAbility Investments AG, raising the total mobilised capital since the beginning of the year to nearly $350 million.
Techcombank helps foreign investors unlock growth opportunities in Vietnam Techcombank helps foreign investors unlock growth opportunities in Vietnam

Amid rising foreign investment, Techcombank is advancing its support for foreign-invested companies in Vietnam with tailored banking solutions.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cathay Bank representative office bank expansion

Related Contents

Real estate gains momentum from urban expansion

Real estate gains momentum from urban expansion

Yanmar establishes new company in Vietnam

Yanmar establishes new company in Vietnam

Switzerland's Jakob Rope Systems expands manufacturing in Vietnam

Switzerland's Jakob Rope Systems expands manufacturing in Vietnam

Nestlé Vietnam beefs up production capacity for coffee exports

Nestlé Vietnam beefs up production capacity for coffee exports

Vietcombank returns to top spot in Bank Satisfaction Rankings 2026

Vietcombank returns to top spot in Bank Satisfaction Rankings 2026

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Latest News ⁄ Money

Bad debt growth at listed banks slows, but asset-quality risks persist

Bad debt growth at listed banks slows, but asset-quality risks persist

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

The Reverie Saigon unveils luxury MICE travel package in Vietnam

The Reverie Saigon unveils luxury MICE travel package in Vietnam

Koike Malaysia wins Fast Enterprise award at APEA 2026

Koike Malaysia wins Fast Enterprise award at APEA 2026

Neopharma Technologies achieves ISO certification for NEOVAULT diagnostic platform

Neopharma Technologies achieves ISO certification for NEOVAULT diagnostic platform

PHOSGO launches mass produced solar electric bicycle series on Indiegogo

PHOSGO launches mass produced solar electric bicycle series on Indiegogo

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020