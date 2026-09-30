Phu Quoc Airport planning adjusted to serve APEC 2027

On September 28, the Ministry of Construction approved adjustments to the detailed planning for Phu Quoc International Airport for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050. The adjustments focus on airfield facilities, technical infrastructure, aviation services, security and emergency rescue facilities, and land use.

For the airfield, during 2021-2030, Phu Quoc International Airport will extend the existing parallel taxiway in both directions to align with the runway, while additional parallel taxiways, connecting taxiways and rapid-exit taxiways will be planned to enhance operational capacity.

The apron in front of Passenger Terminal 2 and the existing apron will be planned to accommodate approximately 42 aircraft parking positions, while the apron between Passenger Terminal 1 and the VIP/general aviation terminal will accommodate around 45 positions.

Completion of the roof and ceiling of Passenger Terminal 2 at Phu Quoc International Airport. Photo: baodautu.vn

The airport’s internal road system will also undergo localised adjustments, including the alignment of the connecting road from the main axis to Passenger Terminal 2 and the addition of several service road sections within the airport to support patrols and ensure security and safety, while meeting requirements for the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week.

The multi-storey parking facility south of Terminal 1, the staff car park and the motorcycle parking area will also be rearranged.

The plan also adds a retention pond north of the airport and adjusts the system of retention ponds, drainage channels and culverts in the western and southern areas, ensuring integrated drainage capacity both inside and outside the airport area.

For aviation service facilities, the plan adjusts the locations of staging areas for ground service vehicles and equipment to the east and west of the aircraft apron, while adding an area east of the VIP/general aviation terminal to serve APEC 2027.

The facility for the repair and maintenance of vehicles and aviation equipment will be relocated to the west of Passenger Terminal 1.

The aviation fuel supply facility will be located north of the airport on approximately 7.2 hectares, while the refuelling facility for ground service vehicles and equipment will be relocated to the east of the aircraft apron.

The aviation catering facility will be relocated to the southeast of Passenger Terminal 2. An aircraft repair and maintenance service area (hangar) will be planned in the northern part of the airport on approximately 30.4 ha.

The new planning for Phu Quoc International Airport also adds approximately 51 ha in the southern part of the airport and south of the VIP/general aviation terminal for hotel and commercial-service development.

Airline offices and operations centres will be jointly located in this area. In addition, an aviation training facility covering approximately 12.6 ha will be added on reserved land in the northern part of the airport.

The addition of the hotel and commercial-service area is intended both to meet accommodation demand during APEC 2027 and serve passengers, flight crews, experts and airport staff.

Following the adjustments, the total land requirement for Phu Quoc International Airport for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, will be approximately 1,040 ha, comprising 558 ha of land managed by civil aviation authorities, around 63 ha managed by the military and 418 ha of shared-use land.

Other provisions will continue to be implemented in accordance with Decision No.427/QD-BXD dated April 15, 2025 of the Minister of Construction approving the planning for Phu Quoc International Airport for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has been assigned to coordinate with An Giang People’s Committee and relevant agencies to organise the publication, management and implementation of the planning, while inspecting and supervising land-use targets.

An Giang People’s Committee is responsible for incorporating the adjusted contents into local planning, allocating and protecting the land reserve, and ensuring readiness to meet the future development and expansion requirements of Phu Quoc International Airport.

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