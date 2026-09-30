Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Foreign investors to be widened for market access

September 30, 2026 | 17:54
(0) user say
Vietnam is moving to widen market access, improve investment incentives, and streamline procedures, with greater support tied to investors’ actual commitments and results, as part of the law on amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Investment.
Foreign investors to be widened for market access
Law on Investment revision aims to create a more open, efficient investment environment. Photo: National Assembly

The proposal was mentioned at the sixth session of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on September 30, on amending the Law on Investment.

The proposed amendments seek to address institutional obstructions in investment and create a framework that is more responsive to investors, while ensuring that incentives generate tangible economic and social benefits.

Presenting the government’s proposal, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan said, “The draft focuses on three major areas, namely improving regulations on market access for foreign investors; renewing investment incentives and support policies; and further streamlining investment procedures and strengthening state management of foreign-invested economic activities.”

The draft law adds Clause 3a, Article 8, regarding the loosening of market access conditions for foreign investors according to a suitable roadmap based on a full and comprehensive assessment of impacts, ensuring transparency, uniform application, and non-discrimination among investors.

Besides that, it aims to improve market access for foreign investors, accelerate the process of upgrading the stock market based on substantive reforms, and resolve the pending limitations in the list of industries and trades with restricted market access.

The draft also refines regulations on investment incentives and support policies to innovate the orientation of foreign investment, build superior and competitive incentive mechanisms, and boost the green economy and digital economy.

The draft law adds new investment support methods: for supply chain development; for product manufacturing, product improvement, and innovation; and for initial investment and fixed-asset investment. In addition, it offers support for cooperation and linkages between businesses and higher education institutions, vocational education institutions, and sci-tech organisations.

The proposed approach would gradually shift from offering tax and land cost incentives towards support linked to the effectiveness of projects and their contributions over the project life cycle.

The draft also provides for incentives allowing the government to decide on exceptional support packages for projects that are considered necessary to attract and have significant spillover effects.

The draft combines the revised content relating to regulations supporting the transformation and development of eco-industrial parks to boost the green economy, and regulations on the operating period of projects in eco-industrial parks (allowing the operating period of projects to be extended but not exceeding 70 years).

Furthermore, the draft also adds regulations on localities’ specific mechanisms for attracting investment, amends and supplements regulations on the Investment Support Fund, and adds regulations on investment attraction orientation by geographical area. It also seeks to encourage investment according to regional growth poles, with priority given to high-tech and green investment in key economic areas and to processing, manufacturing and supporting services in surrounding areas.

The government expects that the new legislation will take effect by April 2027.

VCCI releases 2025 competitiveness index with major upgrade VCCI releases 2025 competitiveness index with major upgrade

Since its inception two decades ago, the Provincial Competitiveness Index has evolved into an important data ecosystem, helping connect the voice of business with the process of institutional reform.
Electronics FIEs asked to expand Vietnamese supplier networks Electronics FIEs asked to expand Vietnamese supplier networks

Foreign-invested electronics companies are being urged to expand their Vietnamese supplier networks and help domestic businesses move deeper into global supply chains.
Molex opens its expanded manufacturing facility in Hung Yen Molex opens its expanded manufacturing facility in Hung Yen

Global electronics and connectivity solutions provider Molex has completed the initial building phase of its expanded manufacturing plant in Hung Yen, strengthening its high-tech manufacturing footprint in Vietnam as its second site in the country.
Vietnam urged to deepen FDI linkages with domestic businesses Vietnam urged to deepen FDI linkages with domestic businesses

Vietnam must look beyond the volume of foreign investment it attracts and focus on forging stronger links between foreign-invested and domestic businesses, enabling Vietnamese companies to raise localisation rates and move up global supply chains, a conference has heard.
MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing

Amid the ongoing expansion of factories in northern Vietnam, MTA Hanoi 2026 returns from October 13–15 at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi, providing manufacturers with opportunities to explore new technologies.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
national assembly MOF market access Ministry of Finance incentives

Related Contents

Nearly 200 foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam to pay global minimum tax

Nearly 200 foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam to pay global minimum tax

Legal amendments on agriculture and environment to take effect on January 1

Legal amendments on agriculture and environment to take effect on January 1

Special mechanism approved to accelerate APEC 2027 projects in Phu Quoc

Special mechanism approved to accelerate APEC 2027 projects in Phu Quoc

National Assembly passes Ring Road 5 project

National Assembly passes Ring Road 5 project

Tax incentives drive small business investment and expansion

Tax incentives drive small business investment and expansion

Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong railway revisions to go before National Assembly

Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong railway revisions to go before National Assembly

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

People living with chronic kidney disease and diabetes should be aware of infectious disease risks

People living with chronic kidney disease and diabetes should be aware of infectious disease risks

Foreign investors to be widened for market access

Foreign investors to be widened for market access

Urban Development Law takes effect on October 1

Urban Development Law takes effect on October 1

Hoiana launches scholarship programme for those in need

Hoiana launches scholarship programme for those in need

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020