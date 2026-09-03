Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hyosung TNC establishes bio-spandex production system in Vietnam

September 03, 2026 | 16:22
(0) user say
Hyosung TNC, a global spandex manufacturer, is launching an integrated bio-spandex production system in Vietnam, connecting sugarcane-based bio-raw materials to finished fibre products.

According to a statement on August 31, Hyosung has started commercial operation of its 50,000-tonne-per-year Butanediol (Bio-BDO) plant in Ho Chi Minh City.

Backed by a total investment of $1 billion, the project is equipped to expand its production capacity up to 200,000 tons annually depending on markey growth.

Hyosung TNC establishes bio-spandex production system in Vietnam
Photo courtesy of Hyosung

Carried out under Hyosung chairman Hyun-Joon Cho, the project is recognised as being able to reduce reliance on fossil-fuel-based raw materials and establishing a proprietary global stronghold for sustainable textiles.

Utilising Bio-BDO, Hyosung TNC manufactures Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMG), a primary raw material for spandex polymers, at its Dong Nai plant, which is then seamlessly linked to the mass production of 'regen Bio' at its Dong Nai spandex facility.

By achieving vertical integration from raw material procurement to finished products in a single production ecosystem, the company enhances raw material supply stability, while ensuring the transition from fossil to renewable raw materials, which contributes to reducing carbon emissions.

BDO, a key raw material for spandex, has traditionally been produced using petrochemical resources such as coal. However, the Bio-BDO introduced by Hyosung is manufactured by fermenting sugars extracted from sugarcane, with responsible sourcing and traceability verified through the VIVE Sustainable Programme.

Beyond its application in spandex material (PTMG), BDO's usage is expanding across diverse industries, including automotive interior materials, biodegradable resins, footwear soles, and industrial compounds.

Hyosung envisions developing the Vietnam facility beyond a mere manufacturing plant into a circular bio-material integrated platform spanning plastics and fine chemicals.

The fully integrated Vietnam bio-spandex production system is optimised to meet the demands of global premium bio-textile markets, including Europe and the US. Its ability to swiftly adjust production system operating speeds in response to shifting market demands enables efficient fulfilment of requests from global clients.

Bio-spandex used in high-performance apparel, such as sportswear, swimwear, and denim, perfectly replicates the elasticity and durability levels of conventional petrochemical products. As transparent traceability from raw material to final fibre production and the substitution of fossil fuels with renewable raw materials contribute to reducing carbon emissions, partnerships with global luxury and sportswear brands seeking proactive compliance with climate regulations and environmental, social, and governance standards are expected to strengthen.

Chairman Hyun-Joon Cho said, "The bio business, which converts conventional fossil fuels into plant-based raw materials, will serve as a core pillar for Hyosung's next 100 years. Based on our Bio-BDO and Bio-Spandex integrated production system, we must strengthen our global market expansion and elevate the prestige of Hyosung's premium brand."

South Korea's Hyosung TNC to invest $1 billion in Vietnam South Korea's Hyosung TNC to invest $1 billion in Vietnam

On March 30, Hyosung TNC received investment approval for the Hyosung BDO project from Ba Ria-Vung Tau People's Committee as part of its efforts to build the largest bio-spandex factory in Vietnam.
Hyosung committed to investing additional $4 billion into Vietnam Hyosung committed to investing additional $4 billion into Vietnam

South Korean industrial conglomerate Hyosung Group plans to inject another $4 billion into Vietnam, contributing to the country's economic development and implementing its corporate social responsibility.
Hyosung Vina reports accumulated losses of $760 million in Vietnam Hyosung Vina reports accumulated losses of $760 million in Vietnam

Hyosung Vina Chemical Co., Ltd. has reports accumulated losses of VND19.24 trillion ($769.6 million) and short-term debt exceeding short-term assets, leaving auditors doubting the company's ability to continue operating.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Biospandex production Sustainable textiles Renewable raw materials Hyosung plant expansion South Korea

Related Contents

Cathay Bank opens representative office in Ho Chi Minh City

Cathay Bank opens representative office in Ho Chi Minh City

Real estate gains momentum from urban expansion

Real estate gains momentum from urban expansion

Yanmar establishes new company in Vietnam

Yanmar establishes new company in Vietnam

South Korea's Advanced Water Technology signs MoU with Phu Tho

South Korea's Advanced Water Technology signs MoU with Phu Tho

Switzerland's Jakob Rope Systems expands manufacturing in Vietnam

Switzerland's Jakob Rope Systems expands manufacturing in Vietnam

South Korea's Musinsa to open fashion store in Vietnam

South Korea's Musinsa to open fashion store in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Investing

PSL Machinery sets new benchmark in cashew processing technology

PSL Machinery sets new benchmark in cashew processing technology

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

PSL Machinery sets new benchmark in cashew processing technology

PSL Machinery sets new benchmark in cashew processing technology

Hyosung TNC establishes bio-spandex production system in Vietnam

Hyosung TNC establishes bio-spandex production system in Vietnam

AFRY awarded design contract for LNG project

AFRY awarded design contract for LNG project

Vietnam calls for stronger Russia-ASEAN economic cooperation

Vietnam calls for stronger Russia-ASEAN economic cooperation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020