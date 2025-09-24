WIPO director general to visit Vietnam

The focus of the visit will be a meeting between Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) and Tang. The two sides will discuss global trends in intellectual property (IP) and innovation, the major orientations of the MST on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, as well as discuss a number of proposals to enhance IP and innovation in Vietnam.

The Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam and WIPO will sign an MoU on cooperation in IP, from building policies and laws to training human resources, supporting businesses, and improving capacity.

Director general of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang

During the visit, the WIPO leader will attend the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 introduction workshop. The event will provide the latest information on the GII 2025 report and Vietnam's results, methodological adjustments, the significance of the index, innovation trends, and Vietnam's innovation prospects.

At the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology, Tang will interact and discuss creating an IP ecosystem to promote innovation for the young generation in Vietnam.

The leaders of WIPO and the MST will also witness the launch ceremony of the Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance.

In addition, within the framework of the visit, the WIPO leader will have a meeting with government leaders; work with Viettel Group, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to promote bilateral cooperation on IP.

Vietnam joined WIPO in 1976. A decade later, the visit of WIPO director general Árpád Bogsch (1986) opened a period of comprehensive cooperation. Since then, many generations of WIPO leaders have visited Vietnam, including Francis Gurry (2010, 2017) and the upcoming visit of Daren Tang.

Conforming to treaty via Law on IP In the last few years, Vietnam has signed a certain number of international trade agreements which require Vietnam to accede to or approve the WIPO Copyright Treaty (WCT) within a prescribed time period. Partner Nguyen Thi Hong Anh and junior associate Vu Hoang Ha Thu of Indochine Counsel take a look at amendments and supplements made in the Law on Intellectual Property in June.

Vietnam attends WIPO's Copyright Committee 44th session Deputy head of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Department of Copyright Office of Vietnam Pham Thi Kim Oanh is attending the 44th session of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (SCCR/44) that opened in Geneva on November 6.