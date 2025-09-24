Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

WIPO director general to visit Vietnam

September 24, 2025 | 10:34
(0) user say
Director general of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang will visit Vietnam on September 25-26 at the invitation of the Ministry of Science and Technology, aiming to expand cooperation in the field of intellectual property and innovation.

The focus of the visit will be a meeting between Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) and Tang. The two sides will discuss global trends in intellectual property (IP) and innovation, the major orientations of the MST on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, as well as discuss a number of proposals to enhance IP and innovation in Vietnam.

The Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam and WIPO will sign an MoU on cooperation in IP, from building policies and laws to training human resources, supporting businesses, and improving capacity.

WIPO director general to visit Vietnam
Director general of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang

During the visit, the WIPO leader will attend the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2025 introduction workshop. The event will provide the latest information on the GII 2025 report and Vietnam's results, methodological adjustments, the significance of the index, innovation trends, and Vietnam's innovation prospects.

At the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology, Tang will interact and discuss creating an IP ecosystem to promote innovation for the young generation in Vietnam.

The leaders of WIPO and the MST will also witness the launch ceremony of the Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance.

In addition, within the framework of the visit, the WIPO leader will have a meeting with government leaders; work with Viettel Group, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to promote bilateral cooperation on IP.

Vietnam joined WIPO in 1976. A decade later, the visit of WIPO director general Árpád Bogsch (1986) opened a period of comprehensive cooperation. Since then, many generations of WIPO leaders have visited Vietnam, including Francis Gurry (2010, 2017) and the upcoming visit of Daren Tang.

Conforming to treaty via Law on IP Conforming to treaty via Law on IP

In the last few years, Vietnam has signed a certain number of international trade agreements which require Vietnam to accede to or approve the WIPO Copyright Treaty (WCT) within a prescribed time period. Partner Nguyen Thi Hong Anh and junior associate Vu Hoang Ha Thu of Indochine Counsel take a look at amendments and supplements made in the Law on Intellectual Property in June.
Vietnam attends WIPO's Copyright Committee 44th session Vietnam attends WIPO's Copyright Committee 44th session

Deputy head of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Department of Copyright Office of Vietnam Pham Thi Kim Oanh is attending the 44th session of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (SCCR/44) that opened in Geneva on November 6.
Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index

Vietnam has maintained 44th position in the global innovation ranking for 2025, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
WIPO Director General Vietnam intellectual property IP innovation Daren Tang

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index

Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index

Vietnam Festival of Innovation and Intellectual Property opens in Hanoi

Vietnam Festival of Innovation and Intellectual Property opens in Hanoi

Promoting IP education at schools in Vietnam

Promoting IP education at schools in Vietnam

Vietnamese enterprises should improve IP knowledge to succeed in US

Vietnamese enterprises should improve IP knowledge to succeed in US

ASEAN meeting on intellectual property cooperation opens

ASEAN meeting on intellectual property cooperation opens

Vietnam attends first World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia

Vietnam attends first World Nuclear Week Forum in Russia

Vietnam, WIPO sign cooperation agreement to promote IP commercialisation

Vietnam, WIPO sign cooperation agreement to promote IP commercialisation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Coca-Cola reaffirms commitment to investment and sustainable development

Coca-Cola reaffirms commitment to investment and sustainable development

UNIQLO to open 30th store in Vietnam

UNIQLO to open 30th store in Vietnam

Rising data security budgets fail to curb insider breaches

Rising data security budgets fail to curb insider breaches

Gamuda–Samsung named preferred contractor for Australia’s Marinus Link

Gamuda–Samsung named preferred contractor for Australia’s Marinus Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Market rally sets positive tone for VN-Index outlook into 2026

Market rally sets positive tone for VN-Index outlook into 2026

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam’s hotel market to draw $125 million investment in 2025

Vietnam’s hotel market to draw $125 million investment in 2025

ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition

ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020