Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index

The 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index (GII) ranks 139 economies. Switzerland leads, followed by Sweden, the United States, South Korea, and Singapore, while others are catching up. China entered the top 10 for the first time, and India, Turkey, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Morocco are all rising fast. Vietnam is one of the middle-income economies within the GII top 70 which has climbed fastest in the ranking since 2013.

The Vietnamese government has assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology to be the focal point for monitoring and coordinating the GII. At the same time, ministries and localities also share responsibility for improving this index. As a result, Vietnam has made marked improvements in its GII rankings, jumping from 59th in 2016 to 44th in 2024.

In the innovation input sub-index, Vietnam moved up three spots to 50th from 53rd in 2023. The innovation output sub-index includes five pillars: institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, market sophistication, and business sophistication.

Vietnam's innovation output sub-index slipped slightly from 36th in 2024 to 37th this year. This sub-index reflects performance in knowledge and technology outputs, alongside creative outputs.

Vietnam ranks second in the lower middle-income group, trailing behind India (38th). Other countries ranked above Vietnam in the GII 2025 are mainly high-income, developed economies with a high ratio of research and development spending relative to their GDP, including China (10th), Malaysia (34th), and Turkey (43rd).

ASEAN is gaining ground in the global innovation landscape. Led by Singapore (5th), strong performers also include Malaysia (34th), Vietnam (44th), Thailand (45th), and the Philippines (50th). What is more, Vietnam and Indonesia (55th) continue to rank among the GII's innovation overperformers, for the 15th and 4th consecutive years, respectively.

