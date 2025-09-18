Corporate

Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index

September 18, 2025 | 18:26
Vietnam has maintained 44th position in the global innovation ranking for 2025, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).
The 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index (GII) ranks 139 economies. Switzerland leads, followed by Sweden, the United States, South Korea, and Singapore, while others are catching up. China entered the top 10 for the first time, and India, Turkey, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Morocco are all rising fast. Vietnam is one of the middle-income economies within the GII top 70 which has climbed fastest in the ranking since 2013.

The Vietnamese government has assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology to be the focal point for monitoring and coordinating the GII. At the same time, ministries and localities also share responsibility for improving this index. As a result, Vietnam has made marked improvements in its GII rankings, jumping from 59th in 2016 to 44th in 2024.

In the innovation input sub-index, Vietnam moved up three spots to 50th from 53rd in 2023. The innovation output sub-index includes five pillars: institutions, human capital and research, infrastructure, market sophistication, and business sophistication.

Vietnam's innovation output sub-index slipped slightly from 36th in 2024 to 37th this year. This sub-index reflects performance in knowledge and technology outputs, alongside creative outputs.

Vietnam ranks second in the lower middle-income group, trailing behind India (38th). Other countries ranked above Vietnam in the GII 2025 are mainly high-income, developed economies with a high ratio of research and development spending relative to their GDP, including China (10th), Malaysia (34th), and Turkey (43rd).

ASEAN is gaining ground in the global innovation landscape. Led by Singapore (5th), strong performers also include Malaysia (34th), Vietnam (44th), Thailand (45th), and the Philippines (50th). What is more, Vietnam and Indonesia (55th) continue to rank among the GII's innovation overperformers, for the 15th and 4th consecutive years, respectively.

THACO unveils latest innovations at national showcase THACO unveils latest innovations at national showcase

THACO is showcasing its latest industrial and technological innovations at the National Achievements Exhibition in Hanoi, held to mark 80 years of independence and national progress.
Socioeconomic development intertwined with three pillars Socioeconomic development intertwined with three pillars

The three pillars of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation are considered the central driving forces that contribute to creating sociometric development gains.
Vietnam-Australia Forum highlights drive for public sector innovation Vietnam-Australia Forum highlights drive for public sector innovation

The third Vietnam-Australia Forum was held in Hanoi on September 11 during the official visit of Governor-General Sam Mostyn AC of Australia.

By Thanh Van

