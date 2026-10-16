Vung Ang LNG Terminal looks for candidates for $1 billion EPC contract

Vung Ang LNG Terminal looks for candidates for a $1 billion EPC contract. Photo: baodauthau.com.vn

The package will be subject to international open bidding, a one-stage, two-envelope method, and will not be conducted online. The package value is $914.692 million, with a lump-sum contract and a 36-month implementation period. The expected closing time for bids is on November 6.

Previously, on August 27, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Official Letter No.6909/BCT-DKT announcing the results of the feasibility study assessment.

According to technical documents, the project will be located in Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh province, connected to the Son Duong sea area. The project includes two LNG storage tanks, each with a capacity of 200,000 sq. m, for a total storage capacity of 400,000 square metres; the maximum designed throughput capacity is three million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year.

The port system can receive LNG carriers up to 123,000 DWT, corresponding to a carrying capacity of approximately 217,000 sq.m. The project scope also includes an LNG receiving, storage, and regasification system, marine structures, pipelines, metering and control equipment, fire protection systems, and other auxiliary items.

These components are designed and operated in a coordinated manner, from receiving LNG via ships, storing it at low temperatures, to regasification and delivering the gas to consumption points.

According to information published on the National Bidding Network, the project comprises 14 packages, with a total value of $923.343 million.

These packages cover everything from mine clearance and site preparation to design, procurement, construction, and commissioning; they also include consulting packages for project management, quality management, construction insurance, registration, maritime work, environmental monitoring, design verification, and final audit.

Some other packages are looking for contractors for several packages in the fourth quarter, including the mine clearance and explosive ordnance disposal package ($4.75 million), the site preparation and levelling package ($2.28 million), and the international quality registration package ($1 million).

The largest engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package, worth over $914.69 million, plays an important role in the project's development; the remaining packages serve the preparation, control, and support of the project implementation process. Vung Ang LNG terminal is intended to serve the fuel needs of the Quang Trach II, Quang Trach III, and Vung Ang III power plants, and supply industrial production in the region.

Amid disruption to the international energy supply chain and transportation, the addition of LNG import and storage infrastructure is significant for diversifying gas sources in the north central region.

During the bidding period for the EPC package, a number of interested contractors proposed extending the bidding deadline. One contractor cited the deadline stipulated in the bidding documents as November 6 and requested an extension to January 15, 2027, equivalent to a 70-day extension, citing the need for more time to prepare the best possible bid documents.

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