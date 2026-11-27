SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company") has unveiled its new strategic positioning at bauma CHINA 2026 under the theme "AI-Driven, Smarter Future." With a focus on construction, agricultural, and mining machinery, the Company aims to reshape the physical AI ecosystem for high-end equipment and provide integrated solutions across application scenarios. Zoomlion is showcasing more than 60 products and systems, including half new-energy products, across eight equipment categories, alongside AI-powered equipment, integrated solutions, and embodied intelligence robots developed entirely in-house.

Zoomlion Unveils New Strategic Positioning and Showcases AI and Electrification Solutions at bauma CHINA 2026

New strategic positioning built on physical AI

The new strategy marks a shift from individual machine intelligence to fleet collaboration and from standalone equipment towards integrated solutions, underpinned by physical AI. In his opening address, Zoomlion Co-President Wang Yongxiang noted that the Company has continued to advance its green, digital, intelligent, and global transformation in recent years, while accelerating its transition towards system integration and integrated solutions through closer integration across the industrial value chain.

Zoomlion's AI foundation is at the core of this strategy. It enables different types of equipment to share a unified intelligent brain and embodied intelligence operating system. Its AI-native industrial internet platform connects more than 1.8 million machines across over 170 countries and supports equipment monitoring, intelligent analysis, and early fault warnings. These technologies support the application of AI across the entire industrial ecosystem together with the RobotOps operating system and Zbrain industrial embodied intelligence system.

Showcasing AI and new-energy innovations

Zoomlion has adopted a dual-venue exhibition strategy in both the Shanghai New International Expo Centre and Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, the latter focusing on embodied intelligence robotics. Among the highlights is the launch of the industry's first AI excavation robot powered by embodied intelligence technology, which is demonstrating automated loading operations at the exhibition. Zoomlion's Z01 bipedal humanoid robots also performed coordinated dances and provided guided tours, while its Z03 wheeled humanoid robot demonstrated industrial sorting capabilities.

New-energy equipment accounts for half of the Company's 64 equipment exhibits at its main exhibition venue. New launches include the world's largest 300-ton distributed electric-drive crawler crane and the world's first 55-ton-class all-electric rubber-tired port crane. Other highlights include a 400-ton-class cable-powered electric excavator and the world's first 73-meter all-electric concrete pump truck.

From individual machine intelligence to integrated solutions

Zoomlion is demonstrating how AI and electrification can support coordinated operations across mining, concrete production and construction, lifting, and logistics, among other application scenarios.

Its smart mining demonstration simulates open-pit mining operations by bringing together a 400-ton-class cable-powered electric excavator and ZT118EV autonomous all-electric mining trucks. The demonstration illustrates how AI agents enable automated excavation and loading, autonomous hauling, and coordinated unloading. Zoomlion is also showcasing a solution that integrates its mining equipment with a microgrid and smart mining platform to support fleet collaboration and energy management across the workflow.

Strengthening global customer partnerships

On opening day, customers from Australia, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East signed agreements with Zoomlion covering mobile cranes, concrete machinery, tower cranes, earthmoving machinery, aerial work platforms, and mining machinery. These signings reflect the Company's continued efforts to expand and strengthen its global business across multiple equipment categories.

Zoomlion will continue advancing the application of AI and new-energy technologies to provide global customers with high-end equipment, integrated solutions, and service support throughout the equipment lifecycle.