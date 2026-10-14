Long-delayed LNG power projects may be replaced in revised PDP VIII

Long-delayed liquefied natural gas (LNG) power projects in the north may be replaced. Photo: baodautu.vn)

According to the MoIT, adjusting the PDP VIII is one of the important solutions to ensure electricity supply during 2027-2030 and beyond.

The ministry stated that coal-fired thermal power projects require a long time for investment preparation and implementation. The construction process, from the time an engineering-procurement-construction contractor is selected, is at least 36 months. Therefore, early adjustment of the plan will create a basis for the projects to proceed with the next steps, ensuring power generation progress in the 2029-2030 period.

The ministry requests the people's committees of cities and provinces to provide feedback on the draft revised PDP VIII - Phase 1, which includes a plan to replace the delayed gas-fired power plants approved in prime ministerial Decision No.768 dated April 15, 2025, with coal-fired power plant projects to ensure electricity supply in the following years.

The replaced projects will be considered for operation in the 2031-2035 period. Local authorities are also requested to commit to meeting the operational schedule of the replaced projects and to bear full responsibility if there are delays, affecting electricity supply.

The MoIT requests their opinions based on their functions, duties, and scope of management. The State Bank of Vietnam is requested to clarify its ability to mobilise investment capital for the planned adjustments and additions to the power plant plan.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are requested to provide opinions on the development of new coal-fired power plant projects based on the principles outlined in Conclusion No.18-KL/TW, signed by Party General Secretary To Lam on April 2, the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, at its second plenum, approved the socioeconomic development plan for the 2026-2030 period, and related strategies, plans, and projects.

Corporations and companies are also requested to provide opinions according to their functions, duties, and scope of management. In particular, Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited and the Dong Bac Corporation are required to provide opinions on the domestic coal supply capacity for the planned additional coal-fired power plants in case there are replaced coal-fired projects.

Regarding other power sources such as wind power, solar power, and biomass power, the MoIT will continue to coordinate with localities to review the implementation progress year by year, and calculate adjustments to the structure and portfolio of projects if necessary.

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