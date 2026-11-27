SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Einsia AI today announced the release of RoboUniverse-10K, an open-source suite of 10,807 interactive physics simulation environments designed for embodied AI agent training. Developed in collaboration with researchers from Tsinghua University, Peking University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), the University of Hong Kong (HKU), University College London (UCL), and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill), the project aims to address a fundamental bottleneck in embodied AI: the lack of scalable, physically realistic, and verifiable training environments.

The release also includes RoboUniverse-Verified, an independent benchmark comprising 500 held-out tasks. Using approximately 17,000 multi-turn interaction trajectories collected from the environments, the team fine-tuned a Qwen3.6-35B-A3B-based model, improving its task success rate from 0.8% to 21.2%. Experiments across additional simulation benchmarks and on a real Franka robot further demonstrate the potential of the approach.

Large language models have benefited from scaling training data across the internet, while coding agents have advanced through executable environments built from real-world software repositories, such as SWE-Gym and SWE-smith. Embodied AI faces a more complex challenge: agents must interact with physical environments governed by realistic dynamics, while relying on accurate feedback to determine whether their actions have succeeded.

Yet simulation environments have traditionally been expensive and labor-intensive to build, limiting the number and diversity of available tasks. Without reliable physics and task verification, agents may also exploit simulation flaws, such as passing through objects or using unrealistic movements to obtain rewards without actually completing a task.

RoboUniverse-10K addresses these challenges by turning real-world robot manipulation videos into executable and verifiable simulation environments.

Turning Real-World Robot Data into 10,807 Interactive Environments

The project covers both single-arm and dual-arm manipulation tasks. Its single-arm environments draw primarily from DROID, alongside more than ten datasets including BridgeData V2, BC-Z, RT-1, and RoboCook. Dual-arm tasks incorporate data from RoboDesk, RoboCOIN, GM100, and RoboMIND2, among others.

To ensure that the dataset reflects genuine task diversity rather than superficial variations in object appearance or placement, the team established a five-level deduplication framework covering robot configuration, task family, individual task, scene layout, and manipulation trajectory.

The resulting dataset contains 10,807 distinct tasks, including 10,307 training tasks and 500 held-out evaluation tasks. Its scale is approximately 30 times that of RoboCasa365, with dual-arm tasks accounting for more than 60% of the collection.

At the core of the pipeline is an automated Real-to-Sim workflow powered by Coding Agents. Using tools such as SAM 3.1 for segmentation and DA3 for depth estimation, the system extracts task-relevant information from real-world videos. Coding Agents then construct simulation scenes, reference solutions, and task verifiers in Isaac Sim, iteratively refining the environments through comparisons between real footage and simulated execution.

An independent QA Agent reviews the source videos, simulation replays, and state logs to assess physical fidelity, reset reproducibility, and verifier robustness. Environments containing issues such as object penetration, teleportation, or false-positive success detection are rejected before entering the dataset.

Evaluating Agents Without Privileged Information

RoboUniverse-10K also introduces a strict execution-and-verification architecture compatible with Harbor, isolating the agent's execution environment from the simulation backend and task verifiers.

Agents can interact with the environment only through five public interfaces. They cannot access hidden object coordinates, reference solutions, or verification logic. Simulation time advances only when actions are executed, not while the agent is reasoning or analyzing visual observations. The environment provides no intermediate progress rewards and does not allow agents to reset tasks themselves. Each task permits only one attempt, with success determined independently by the verifier based on the final physical state.

These constraints are designed to ensure that agents complete tasks through visual perception and action control, rather than relying on privileged information or shortcuts unavailable in the real world.

Benchmark Results Reveal Key Gaps in Embodied Agent Capabilities

The team evaluated 11 leading closed-source and open-source models on RoboUniverse-Verified. GPT-6.2 Astra achieved the highest success rate at 85.8%, followed by Claude Opus 5.5 at 76.8%. GPT-6 Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol scored approximately 50%, while the remaining seven models each achieved no more than 10%. The strongest native open-source baseline reached 10.0%.

Further analysis identified three major capability gaps.

First, grasping remains a fundamental challenge. Models with overall success rates below 10% achieved an average success rate of 32.1% on non-grasping tasks, such as pushing and pressing, but only 2.7% on grasping tasks. By comparison, the four leading models achieved an average of 63.2% on grasping tasks.

Second, flexible-object manipulation remains difficult even for frontier models. While leading models improved by 35–38 percentage points on rigid-object tasks, their performance on cloth manipulation improved by only around three percentage points, with success rates remaining between 28% and 41%.

Third, precise control after contact is a major bottleneck. Approximately 80% of failures among leading models occurred after initial contact with an object. In one cup-lid assembly task, failed attempts showed an average offset of 6 mm and a tilt of 5.6°, exceeding the tolerances of 2 mm and 4°. In another task, some models applied excessive force to remote-control buttons, reaching 70–138 N.

These findings suggest that the next stage of embodied agent development will require more than improved visual recognition and task planning. Reliable grasping, contact-aware control, and the ability to respond to continuous physical feedback remain critical challenges.

Fine-Tuning Improves Task Success from 0.8% to 21.2%

To test whether RoboUniverse-10K can translate into measurable capability improvements, the team conducted a post-training experiment using Qwen3.6-35B-A3B as the base model.

The researchers freezing the visual encoder and alignment modules while fully fine-tuning the language backbone. The resulting model, RoboUniverse-35B-A3B, achieved a task success rate of 21.2% on RoboUniverse-Verified, up from 0.8% for the base model.

Performance on single-arm tasks increased from 2.0% to 40.5%, while success on pick-and-place tasks rose from 0% to 62.2%. The model also achieved an 8.3% success rate on dual-arm tasks, where the base model had previously recorded no successful completions.

The fine-tuned model also completed tasks in three additional simulation benchmarks: LIBERO-MAX, RoboCasa, and RoboTwin 2.0 where the base model had failed to complete the corresponding tasks.

In a real-world experiment, the model was deployed on a Franka robotic arm and successfully completed a whiteboard drawing task not included in its training data. Given a reference image, the robot drew the Einsia logo while adapting to an unknown whiteboard height through visual observation, trial movements, and continuous correction.

Building Scalable Infrastructure for Embodied AI

RoboUniverse-10K, including its environments, benchmark, and related fine-tuned model, is now open source. The release is intended to provide researchers with a reusable foundation for embodied agent training, evaluation, and further research.

While the current post-training results are based on supervised fine-tuning rather than reinforcement learning, the project demonstrates the potential value of scalable, physically grounded environments for improving embodied agent capabilities.

Just as large-scale internet text helped advance language models and real-world code repositories provided training grounds for coding agents, RoboUniverse-10K aims to establish scalable physical-world training infrastructure for embodied AI, helping the field move toward an era of environment scaling.

Project Resources