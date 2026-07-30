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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Petrovietnam, PV GAS and Nebula Energy partner on LNG-powered data centre

July 30, 2026 | 11:27
(0) user say
On July 28, Petrovietnam, PV GAS and Nebula Energy signed a cooperation agreement to explore an integrated data centre utilising LNG infrastructure at Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh.
Petrovietnam, PV GAS and Nebula Energy partner on LNG-powered data centre

The initiative represents a strategic combination of energy infrastructure and digital technology, exploring the use of cold energy generated from LNG regasification to support data centre cooling systems. This innovative approach aims to improve energy efficiency, extend the LNG value chain and promote sustainable development.

As the owner of the North Central LNG Terminal project in Vung Ang, PV GAS will coordinate the assessment of LNG infrastructure potential, while Nebula Energy contributes international experience in integrated energy and AI data centre development.

This cooperation marks an important step towards building a modern energy–technology ecosystem, supporting Vung Ang’s transformation into a regional hub for industry, energy and high-value digital innovation.

The signing follows a meeting between Petrovietnam, Ha Tinh Party Committee, and Ha Tinh People's Committee, during which the parties agreed to accelerate the development of an industrial and energy hub in Vung Ang Economic Zone.

Within the meeting, other partnership agreements were also signed. PV GAS inked a cooperation agreement with MobiFone to research investment models for data centres. The initiative aims gradually to create an ecosystem that connects energy infrastructure and digital infrastructure.

In addition, PV GAS and PV Power signed an MoU to supply regasified LNG to the Vung Ang III power project. With a capacity of 1,500 MW, the project is expected to add a significant power source to the national grid. The venture will catalyse the development of Vung Ang Economic Zone and Ha Tinh.

AG&P LNG to increase Cai Mep LNG Terminal stake to 100 per cent AG&P LNG to increase Cai Mep LNG Terminal stake to 100 per cent

Leading LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure company, AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, on April 21 announced that it has agreed to acquire 100 per cent stake in the Cai Mep LNG Terminal located in Vung Tau area in South Vietnam.
VinFast opens new electric vehicle plant in Ha Tinh VinFast opens new electric vehicle plant in Ha Tinh

The move marks a major expansion of the automaker's production capacity in central Vietnam.
Consortium seeks Ha Tinh support to accelerate Vung Ang III LNG plant Consortium seeks Ha Tinh support to accelerate Vung Ang III LNG plant

The consortium developing the $2 billion Vung Ang III Liquefied Natural Gas Power Plant has requested support from Ha Tinh authorities to accelerate land allocation and leasing procedures.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Vung Ang Economic Zone digital technology LNG data centre Ha Tinh PetroVietnam PV Gas Nebula Energy

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