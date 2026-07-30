Petrovietnam, PV GAS and Nebula Energy partner on LNG-powered data centre

The initiative represents a strategic combination of energy infrastructure and digital technology, exploring the use of cold energy generated from LNG regasification to support data centre cooling systems. This innovative approach aims to improve energy efficiency, extend the LNG value chain and promote sustainable development.

As the owner of the North Central LNG Terminal project in Vung Ang, PV GAS will coordinate the assessment of LNG infrastructure potential, while Nebula Energy contributes international experience in integrated energy and AI data centre development.

This cooperation marks an important step towards building a modern energy–technology ecosystem, supporting Vung Ang’s transformation into a regional hub for industry, energy and high-value digital innovation.

The signing follows a meeting between Petrovietnam, Ha Tinh Party Committee, and Ha Tinh People's Committee, during which the parties agreed to accelerate the development of an industrial and energy hub in Vung Ang Economic Zone.

Within the meeting, other partnership agreements were also signed. PV GAS inked a cooperation agreement with MobiFone to research investment models for data centres. The initiative aims gradually to create an ecosystem that connects energy infrastructure and digital infrastructure.

In addition, PV GAS and PV Power signed an MoU to supply regasified LNG to the Vung Ang III power project. With a capacity of 1,500 MW, the project is expected to add a significant power source to the national grid. The venture will catalyse the development of Vung Ang Economic Zone and Ha Tinh.

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