HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech (HKEX: 2598) recently announced the launch of LianLian XCard, an AI-Powered Business Card designed for enterprises operating globally. Combining multi-currency payments, business expense management and exclusive AI benefits, LianLian XCard enables authorised AI agents to initiate payments within predefined authorisation limits, helping businesses procure AI tools, manage global spending and explore automated commercial workflows. Since November 18, eligible users have been able to apply for LianLian XCard through Lianlian DigiTech's AI Workforce platform, LianLian XWorker.

Enabling Agent-Initiated Payments to Connect Business Execution with Financial Transactions

As AI agents take on practical business tasks such as advertising and procurement, enterprises increasingly need payment capabilities that are seamlessly integrated into business workflows, while ensuring that transactions remain within clearly defined authorisation and risk control parameters.

Beyond conventional business card functions, LianLian XCard supports payments initiated by authorised AI agents. Users can apply for LianLian XCard through LianLian XWorker, link their card to the LianLian Agent Wallet, and define purchase intent, permissions and budgets within the platform. When payments are executed through LianLian XPay, transactions can be completed using single-use payment tokens and dynamic security credentials, without requiring AI agents to access actual card numbers.

In scenarios such as advertising and procurement, businesses can establish authorisation parameters based on their internal management requirements, enabling AI agents to execute payments using LianLian XCard within approved limits and facilitating a seamless transition from task execution to transaction completion.

LianLian XWorker（https://ai.lianlianpay.com/xworker） is Lianlian DigiTech's AI Workforce platform for global commerce. Guided by the vision of "Your Global Business Partner," the platform enables enterprises to coordinate AI agents around business objectives, execute complex tasks collaboratively and access financial services within clearly defined authorisation parameters, extending AI capabilities beyond standalone assistance into real-world business execution.

The growing involvement of AI agents in commercial transactions places greater demands on identity verification, payment authorisation and transaction risk management. To advance trusted agentic payments, Lianlian DigiTech and Visa have been working together to explore new technological capabilities. In an earlier transaction, an AI agent from Lianlian DigiTech demonstrated its ability to identify procurement needs, evaluate suppliers, place orders and complete payments within predefined spending limits and approval rules.

In their latest transaction, LianLian XWorker, an AI workforce platform registered in the Visa Agentic Directory, obtained a tokenised payment credential designed specifically for an AI agent through Visa Intelligent Commerce Connect. This enabled the completion of the first live B2B transaction in Asia Pacific using such a credential for an authorised AI agent. The launch of LianLian XCard, powered by Visa Intelligent Commerce Connect, further extends the collaboration into business spending and expense management.

Turning Everyday Business Spending into AI Resources through Exclusive Benefits

In addition to supporting agentic payments, LianLian XCard offers a range of AI benefits designed to help businesses access AI services and manage related expenses. These include complimentary AI credits upon card activation, additional AI credits on eligible spending, and a "Use Now, Pay Later" option for AI services through LianLian RouterBrain.

Complimentary AI model usage credits. Upon activating LianLian XCard, users receive 20 million complimentary AI model usage credits through LianLian RouterBrain, Lianlian DigiTech's AI computing infrastructure platform, enabling access to a range of AI models for applications such as marketing, content creation, customer service and daily operations.

AI credits on business spending. Businesses can earn additional AI credits through eligible LianLian XCard spending, which can be used for AI model usage and related services, turning everyday business expenses into additional resources for AI adoption.

"Use Now, Pay Later" for AI services. Through its integration with LianLian RouterBrain, LianLian XCard gives eligible users access to a "Use Now, Pay Later" option for AI services, helping businesses align AI resource usage with their payment schedules. LianLian XCard will also continue to enhance its services and benefits based on users' actual usage and transaction records, with additional benefits available to eligible users.

Delivering Global Payments and Corporate Spend Management Across 120+ Payment Scenarios

Designed to meet the diverse needs of enterprises operating internationally, LianLian XCard supports more than 120 payment use cases, spanning AI tool procurement, advertising, SaaS subscriptions, e-commerce operations, digital content services and business travel. Its broad payment coverage helps businesses manage digital service procurement and everyday operational expenses as they expand globally.

For global payments, LianLian XCard supports payments in more than 140 currencies and direct settlement in multiple currencies, helping businesses address payment needs across different markets while reducing the complexities associated with currency conversion and fund management. These capabilities provide greater payment convenience and financial flexibility for international operations.

For corporate spend management, LianLian XCard offers shared corporate spending limits and individual card limits, with configurable controls for individual transactions, daily, weekly, monthly and cumulative spending. Businesses can allocate budgets across teams, projects and operational scenarios, enabling more granular control over corporate spending.

To address the financial management needs of enterprises operating across multiple teams and projects, LianLian XCard also supports card-level statement reporting, streamlining reconciliation, improving financial management efficiency and reducing administrative costs.

From international advertising, cloud services and SaaS subscriptions to AI model usage and AI tool procurement, LianLian XCard combines versatile payment capabilities, granular expense management, agent-initiated payments and AI service benefits to deliver a more seamless cross-border payment experience and support businesses in advancing their digital and AI-enabled operations globally.

As agentic commerce moves towards real-world adoption, payments are evolving beyond the final step of a transaction to become essential infrastructure connecting business decisions, agentic execution and global commercial resources.

The launch of LianLian XCard marks a further step in Lianlian DigiTech's integration of AI-enabled financial services, global payment infrastructure and business expense management. Looking ahead, Lianlian DigiTech will continue to expand its global business payment capabilities, enabling more trusted agentic transactions, greater control over corporate spending and more seamless international operations, helping businesses navigate the AI era and connect with global markets.