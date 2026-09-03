AFRY awarded design contract for LNG project

The scope includes technical advisory services for the project's offshore and onshore infrastructure and broader support throughout the project's development.

A view of the Thai Binh LNG-to-power project. Photo: baodautu.vn

As Vietnam’s electricity demand grows, the assignment supports the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, strengthening the country’s power generation capacity. AFRY’s scope includes technical advisory services for offshore LNG receiving infrastructure and CCPP, including subsea gas pipeline systems, a submerged yoke mooring, marine facilities, and offshore surveys.

“AFRY brings extensive experience in LNG-to-power developments and a solid track record in delivering technical advisory and engineering services for complex energy infrastructure. Its regional presence and understanding of local conditions made AFRY a well-suited partner for this project,” said Yasushi Kuno, CEO, at Thai Binh LNG Power JSC.

The infrastructure will connect to a floating LNG terminal that will supply natural gas to a 1.5 GW power plant, creating an integrated LNG-to-power development.

“We are proud to support this assignment, which also strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia and reinforces AFRY’s role in supporting the development of gas and energy infrastructure in the region,” said Rishi Agrawal, global director of LNG Solutions at AFRY.

AFRY provides engineering, project management, and advisory services that enable the energy and industrial transition and strengthen resilience in society.

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