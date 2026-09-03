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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AFRY awarded design contract for LNG project

September 03, 2026 | 16:21
(0) user say
Swedish engineering services firm AFRY on August 31 announced that it had been selected as international technical advisor for the Thai Binh liquefied natural gas power facility in Hung Yen province.

The scope includes technical advisory services for the project's offshore and onshore infrastructure and broader support throughout the project's development.

AFRY awarded design contract for LNG project
A view of the Thai Binh LNG-to-power project. Photo: baodautu.vn

As Vietnam’s electricity demand grows, the assignment supports the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, strengthening the country’s power generation capacity. AFRY’s scope includes technical advisory services for offshore LNG receiving infrastructure and CCPP, including subsea gas pipeline systems, a submerged yoke mooring, marine facilities, and offshore surveys.

“AFRY brings extensive experience in LNG-to-power developments and a solid track record in delivering technical advisory and engineering services for complex energy infrastructure. Its regional presence and understanding of local conditions made AFRY a well-suited partner for this project,” said Yasushi Kuno, CEO, at Thai Binh LNG Power JSC.

The infrastructure will connect to a floating LNG terminal that will supply natural gas to a 1.5 GW power plant, creating an integrated LNG-to-power development.

“We are proud to support this assignment, which also strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia and reinforces AFRY’s role in supporting the development of gas and energy infrastructure in the region,” said Rishi Agrawal, global director of LNG Solutions at AFRY.

AFRY provides engineering, project management, and advisory services that enable the energy and industrial transition and strengthen resilience in society.

Petrovietnam, PV GAS and Nebula Energy partner on LNG-powered data centre Petrovietnam, PV GAS and Nebula Energy partner on LNG-powered data centre

On July 28, Petrovietnam, PV GAS and Nebula Energy signed a cooperation agreement to explore an integrated data centre utilising LNG infrastructure at Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh.
KN Energies and INDEL Corporation sign MoU in energy and infrastructure KN Energies and INDEL Corporation sign MoU in energy and infrastructure

On July 28, Lithuanian terminal operator AB KN Energies and Vietnam-based INDEL Corporation signed an MoU to establish an energy and infrastructure cooperation framework in Vietnam.
Investors in $2.2 billion Quynh Lap LNG project assigned urgent missions Investors in $2.2 billion Quynh Lap LNG project assigned urgent missions

Nghe An People's Committee requires the consortium of investors of the Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant to complete certain urgent missions in September to accelerate the project.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
LNG Thai Binh LNG Hung Yen AFRY

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