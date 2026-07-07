PV GAS signs LNG supply deal with Shell Eastern Trading for 2027-2031

The agreement was signed on June 30 between Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) and Shell Eastern Trading (Pte) Ltd (Shell Eastern LNG), following PV GAS 's tender for its LNG Term Procurement Package No.01 in late 2025.

The agreement marks a historic first for both PV GAS and Vietnam. It is the country’s first-ever term LNG purchase, signalling a major step forward in Vietnam’s energy sector. With this milestone, PV GAS becomes the first domestic enterprise to obtain all conditions and be able to enter into term commitments and comply with industry standards of the global LNG market. The agreement also underscores the Vietnamese government’s push to secure stable and diversified energy sources for national development, especially in power generation.

Shell, one of the world’s leading LNG suppliers, delivered over 72.9 million tonnes of LNG in 2025 and has a strong track record in long-term supply contracts. Shell also supplied the first-ever cargo into Vietnam for the commissioning of PV GAS’ Thi Vai LNG Terminal in July 2023, laying the foundation for Vietnam’s LNG import activities.

Shell Eastern LNG was selected as the result of a fully open, transparent, and competitive international bidding process, aligned with international practices. The procurement attracted strong interest and participation from numerous international suppliers, including leading energy companies, thus reflecting the growing attractiveness of Vietnamese market and the initial establishment of PV GAS’s credibility in the international LNG sector.

The successful tender process and execution of the agreement demonstrate PV GAS's capability in conducting LNG supplier selection in line with international standards, as well as its growing reputation in the regional and global LNG market. This positions PV GAS as a reliable and efficient LNG importer capable of securing competitively sourced LNG for Vietnamese users in the future.

PV GAS increases capacity of Thi Vai LNG terminal Petrovietnam Gas (PV GAS) on April 7 announced that its logistics subsidiary has successfully completed a trial run to increase regasification capacity of its Thi Vai liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Petrovietnam Gas (PV GAS) signed a framework agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Vung Ang LNG terminal in Ha Tinh to the Quang Trach II and III power plants on April 3 in Hanoi.