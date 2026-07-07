Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PV GAS signs LNG supply deal with Shell Eastern Trading for 2027-2031

July 07, 2026 | 16:39
(0) user say
Petrovietnam Gas has signed a term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell plc for the 2027–2031 period.
PV GAS signs LNG supply deal with Shell Eastern Trading for 2027-2031

The agreement was signed on June 30 between Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) and Shell Eastern Trading (Pte) Ltd (Shell Eastern LNG), following PV GAS's tender for its LNG Term Procurement Package No.01 in late 2025.

The agreement marks a historic first for both PV GAS and Vietnam. It is the country’s first-ever term LNG purchase, signalling a major step forward in Vietnam’s energy sector. With this milestone, PV GAS becomes the first domestic enterprise to obtain all conditions and be able to enter into term commitments and comply with industry standards of the global LNG market. The agreement also underscores the Vietnamese government’s push to secure stable and diversified energy sources for national development, especially in power generation.

Shell, one of the world’s leading LNG suppliers, delivered over 72.9 million tonnes of LNG in 2025 and has a strong track record in long-term supply contracts. Shell also supplied the first-ever cargo into Vietnam for the commissioning of PV GAS’ Thi Vai LNG Terminal in July 2023, laying the foundation for Vietnam’s LNG import activities.

Shell Eastern LNG was selected as the result of a fully open, transparent, and competitive international bidding process, aligned with international practices. The procurement attracted strong interest and participation from numerous international suppliers, including leading energy companies, thus reflecting the growing attractiveness of Vietnamese market and the initial establishment of PV GAS’s credibility in the international LNG sector.

The successful tender process and execution of the agreement demonstrate PV GAS's capability in conducting LNG supplier selection in line with international standards, as well as its growing reputation in the regional and global LNG market. This positions PV GAS as a reliable and efficient LNG importer capable of securing competitively sourced LNG for Vietnamese users in the future.

PV GAS increases capacity of Thi Vai LNG terminal PV GAS increases capacity of Thi Vai LNG terminal

Petrovietnam Gas (PV GAS) on April 7 announced that its logistics subsidiary has successfully completed a trial run to increase regasification capacity of its Thi Vai liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.
EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Petrovietnam Gas (PV GAS) signed a framework agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Vung Ang LNG terminal in Ha Tinh to the Quang Trach II and III power plants on April 3 in Hanoi.
Excelerate Energy ties up with PV Gas for LNG supply Excelerate Energy ties up with PV Gas for LNG supply

Excelerate Energy, Inc., a leading provider of floating storage and regasification units and liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV Gas), a subsidiary of PetroVietnam, have entered into a strategic partnership for US LNG supply.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PV Gas shell LNG energy

Related Contents

Can Tho lures investments in renewable energy

Can Tho lures investments in renewable energy

GasHub's LNG facility at Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus goes live in Singapore

GasHub's LNG facility at Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus goes live in Singapore

Shell sells 50% stake in Na Kika Gulf of America platform and Coulomb tieback

Shell sells 50% stake in Na Kika Gulf of America platform and Coulomb tieback

Consortium seeks Ha Tinh support to accelerate Vung Ang III LNG plant

Consortium seeks Ha Tinh support to accelerate Vung Ang III LNG plant

Work starts on Japan–Bac Lieu wind power plant

Work starts on Japan–Bac Lieu wind power plant

Shell and St. Paul's Hospital make Hong Kong's first Renewable Diesel Blend R33 adoption in healthcare

Shell and St. Paul's Hospital make Hong Kong's first Renewable Diesel Blend R33 adoption in healthcare

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Indian and Chinese retail giants look to source more products from Vietnam

Indian and Chinese retail giants look to source more products from Vietnam

PV GAS signs LNG supply deal with Shell Eastern Trading for 2027-2031

PV GAS signs LNG supply deal with Shell Eastern Trading for 2027-2031

US approves X-ray technology for Vietnamese fruit irradiation facility

US approves X-ray technology for Vietnamese fruit irradiation facility

Vietnam climbs to 10th in ease-of-doing-business survey

Vietnam climbs to 10th in ease-of-doing-business survey

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020