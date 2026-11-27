MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is showcasing its latest portfolio of AI data center infrastructure, industrial automation and smart energy solutions at the 51st Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. (IIEE) Annual National Convention and 3E XPO. Through its AI Containerized Data Centers, Liquid Cooling Systems, Microgrid Solutions, and Industrial Automation Solutions, Delta helps address the Philippines' evolving needs in AI infrastructure, smart energy management, and industrial automation.

"Across the Philippines and Southeast Asia, businesses are looking for ways to strengthen their infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and manage growing energy demands. This is driving the need for future-ready AI data center infrastructure, smarter industrial automation and integrated energy solutions," said Rey Espanta, Acting Country Manager, Delta Electronics Philippines. "At IIEE XPO 2026, we will demonstrate how Delta's technologies address these needs, from AI containerized data centers and robotic automation to microgrid and power conversion solutions."

Future-Ready AI Infrastructure Solutions

A key highlight of Delta's showcase will be its AI Data Center Infrastructure portfolio, featuring the AI Containerized Data Center (AI CDC), GoCool-150 Liquid-to-Air (LTA) Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) and DPH Gen 3 modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS). Together, these solutions demonstrate Delta's capabilities in integrating computing infrastructure, advanced cooling and reliable power management to support the growing demands of AI and high-performance data centers.

The AI CDC offers a prefabricated approach to data center deployment. This all-in-one solution integrates power systems, IT equipment, and GoCool LTA CDUs into a single, factory-preassembled unit. Its compact footprint can fit in a single parking space, and its deployment time can be reduced by approximately 60% compared to traditional data centers—all while maintaining a PUE as low as 1.19. Designed for flexible deployment, the AI CDC is ideal for edge data centers, supporting both enterprise applications and telecommunications infrastructure. It brings high-density computing closer to where data is generated and processed.

Delta's GoCool-150 Liquid-to-Air (LTA) CDU for HPC and AI workloads provides a closed-loop liquid cooling solution that eliminates the need for raised floors or extensive piping, and seamlessly integrates with direct-to-chip cooling for superior performance. Capable of supporting up to 150 kW per rack, Delta's GoCool-150 is ideal for scalable data center growth.

Also featured is Delta's DPH Gen 3 modular UPS, delivering up to 1,250kW of power within just 1m². Powered by silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET technology, it achieves up to 97.5% online efficiency, combining high power density and reliable power protection while helping data centers optimise energy use and space.

Microgrid Solutions for Enhanced Power Resilience Across Applications

Delta's Microgrid Solutions coordinate grid power, on-site generation, energy storage, and loads to balance electricity supply and demand in real time. Delta offers a comprehensive portfolio of energy storage systems (ESS), including All-in-One and Distributed ESS solutions for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial applications. At the exhibition, Delta showcases the C Series All-in-One ESS and Power Conversion System PCS100 for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

Energy-efficient Smart Manufacturing

Delta will display its industrial automation solutions, including a SCARA robot demonstrating pick-and-place movements, Energy Management and Integrated Automation Solutions, and its Facility Management and Control System (FMCS). The exhibits will also feature Delta's AC motor drives for HVAC systems, fans and pumps, highlighting how automation and motor control technologies can help improve operational and energy efficiency across industrial and commercial facilities.

Delta Electronics at IIEE XPO 2026

Visitors are invited from November 25 to 28, 2026, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City to explore Delta's technology demonstrations and engage with its team to learn more about its solutions for the evolving needs of the Philippines' electrical, electronics and energy sectors.

Themed "IIEE Brighter 2026 – Empowering the Future, Illuminating Excellence, Leading with Humility", this year's convention brings together industry professionals to explore technological developments and advancements across the electrical, electronics and energy industries.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com