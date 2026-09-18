Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Land clearance contract for new thermal power plant to be signed

September 18, 2026 | 17:33
(0) user say
Nghe An People's Committee require the consortium of investors in the Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant to sign the land clearance contract with the local authorities before September 25.
Land clearance contract for new thermal power plant to be signed
The view of Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant. Photo: baodautu.vn

The schedule was made by Vice Chairman of Nghe An People’s Committee Phung Thanh Vinh at a meeting with local departments and the consortium of investors on September 17.

Previously, on September 14, the consortium of investors, comprising PV Power, Nghe An Sugar Company, and SK Innovation, established Quynh Lap LNG Power JSC to implement the project.

This independent legal entity will directly manage the mega power project with a total designed capacity of up to 1,500 MW, and a total investment of over $2.2 billion.

According to Nghe An People’s Committee, the establishment of this legal entity provides a solid foundation for the enterprise to advance funds for land clearance. The committee requires the consortium to complete the signing of the land clearance contract with Tan Mai People’s Committee before September 25.

The Department of Finance is also urgently finalising the draft project contract to report to the provincial people's committee, striving to complete the official signing in late September.

Regarding funding for land clearance, the Department of Finance guided the investor on the procedures to advance funds to pay compensation to the local authorities, which will then be deducted from the project's land fees according to the 2024 Land Law.

In addition, the Department of Industry and Trade was requested to coordinate with the Department of Finance and the investor to compromise and establish the project's progress milestones, which combine the progress of approving the Feasibility Study Report; the time for approving the 1/500 detailed planning; completing the environmental impact assessment; and the timeline for construction.

Located in Tan Mai ward, the plant has a capacity of 1,500 MW, including a 1,500 MW LNG-fired thermal power plant, an LNG storage and regasification system with a tank capacity of approximately 250,000 cubic metres, and a dedicated port within the Dong Hoi Port area – Nghe An Seaport.

The venture is slated to be put into operation and generate electricity in 2030, helping provide a stable and efficient power supply to the national grid, especially in the Northern and North Central regions. Once operational, the venture will meet the energy needs for industrial development, services, and logistics, while facilitating investment in Nghe An.

PV Power shakes hands with SK Group on Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant PV Power shakes hands with SK Group on Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant

On May 18, the Nghe An People’s Committee and a consortium comprising PV Power, Nghe An Sugar Company (NASU), and SK Innovation held a ceremony to launch technical infrastructure works for the Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant with a total investment of nearly $2.2 billion.
Consortium seeks Ha Tinh support to accelerate Vung Ang III LNG plant Consortium seeks Ha Tinh support to accelerate Vung Ang III LNG plant

The consortium developing the $2 billion Vung Ang III Liquefied Natural Gas Power Plant has requested support from Ha Tinh authorities to accelerate land allocation and leasing procedures.
Businesses face challenges in greenhouse gas inventories Businesses face challenges in greenhouse gas inventories

Enterprises, particularly in the thermal power, cement, and iron and steel sectors, face major challenges in compiling greenhouse gas inventories due to fragmented data systems, inconsistent activity data, and a lack of dedicated personnel.
Thermal power firms post stronger first-half profits on higher power generation Thermal power firms post stronger first-half profits on higher power generation

Local thermal power producers posted sharply higher first-half earnings as stronger coal- and gas-fired generation, driven by El Niño-related declines in hydropower output, boosted electricity dispatch and profitability.
BIDV, VietinBank sign $281-million credit deal for O Mon IV power plant BIDV, VietinBank sign $281-million credit deal for O Mon IV power plant

BIDV, VietinBank, and Petrovietnam have signed a credit agreement to finance the O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant.
Investors in $2.2 billion Quynh Lap LNG project assigned urgent missions Investors in $2.2 billion Quynh Lap LNG project assigned urgent missions

Nghe An People's Committee requires the consortium of investors of the Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant to complete certain urgent missions in September to accelerate the project.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant thermal power Nghe An consortium SK Group PV Power

Related Contents

Investors in $2.2 billion Quynh Lap LNG project assigned urgent missions

Investors in $2.2 billion Quynh Lap LNG project assigned urgent missions

Businesses face challenges in greenhouse gas inventories

Businesses face challenges in greenhouse gas inventories

Panasonic to donate 1,000 flashlights to residents in Nghe An and Ha Tinh ahead of storm season

Panasonic to donate 1,000 flashlights to residents in Nghe An and Ha Tinh ahead of storm season

Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

PV Power shakes hands with SK Group on Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant

PV Power shakes hands with SK Group on Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Central Group plans additional $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam

Central Group plans additional $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Great American BBQ Festival brings US flavours to Hanoi

Great American BBQ Festival brings US flavours to Hanoi

Vietnam enters new phase of capital market competition

Vietnam enters new phase of capital market competition

Vietnam urged to deepen FDI linkages with domestic businesses

Vietnam urged to deepen FDI linkages with domestic businesses

Central Group plans additional $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam

Central Group plans additional $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020