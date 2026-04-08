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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PV GAS increases capacity of Thi Vai LNG terminal

April 08, 2026 | 23:48
(0) user say
Petrovietnam Gas (PV GAS) on April 7 announced that its logistics subsidiary has successfully completed a trial run to increase regasification capacity of its Thi Vai liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.
PV GAS increases capacity of Thi Vai LNG terminal

The results indicate that the system operates in a stable and safe manner with a capacity of 288 tonnes per hour compared with the initial design capacity of 171 tonnes per hour, equalling 9.5 million standard cubic metres per day.

The entire system has been inspected and evaluated according to domestic and international standards.

Operating the LNG storage facility above its design capacity requires a high level of technical expertise and operational experience. Throughout the trial run, PV GAS' engineers and staff maintained 24/7 monitoring, closely controlling key parameters such as temperature, pressure, vibration, and equipment displacement to ensure safe operations.

The upgrade significantly boosts regasification capacity, enabling the Thi Vai LNG terminal to meet demand from power plants managed by the National Power System and Market Operator, particularly during the peak dry season.

The capacity upgrade of the terminal takes places amidst potential risks in the global energy supply chain. The facility continues to play a critical role in the gas supply chain, contributing to a stable fuel source for electricity generation in the Southeast region.

With increasingly developed infrastructure, proven operational capability, and strong adaptability, PV GAS continues to play a pivotal role in Vietnam’s gas industry, helping ensure national energy security and meet the country’s growing energy demand.

Since its inauguration in 2023, Thi Vai LNG Terminal has remained the largest LNG terminal in Vietnam, with a current capacity of one million tonnes per year. The terminal is capable of handling vessels with deadweight tonnage of up to 100,000.

Nghe An establishes task force to help implement LNG thermal power plant Nghe An establishes task force to help implement LNG thermal power plant

Nghe An People’s Committee has created a task force to direct and supervise the $2.3 billion Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas thermal power project.
Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

As Vietnam races to secure its energy future and meet the demands of its surging economy, a new partnership with a Russian energy giant is taking shape, signalling a deepening of the nations' long-standing ties.
EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Petrovietnam Gas (PV GAS) signed a framework agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Vung Ang LNG terminal in Ha Tinh to the Quang Trach II and III power plants on April 3 in Hanoi.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
LNG The Thi Vai LNG terminal energy liquefied natural gas PV Gas

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