PV GAS increases capacity of Thi Vai LNG terminal

The results indicate that the system operates in a stable and safe manner with a capacity of 288 tonnes per hour compared with the initial design capacity of 171 tonnes per hour, equalling 9.5 million standard cubic metres per day.

The entire system has been inspected and evaluated according to domestic and international standards.

Operating the LNG storage facility above its design capacity requires a high level of technical expertise and operational experience. Throughout the trial run, PV GAS' engineers and staff maintained 24/7 monitoring, closely controlling key parameters such as temperature, pressure, vibration, and equipment displacement to ensure safe operations.

The upgrade significantly boosts regasification capacity, enabling the Thi Vai LNG terminal to meet demand from power plants managed by the National Power System and Market Operator, particularly during the peak dry season.

The capacity upgrade of the terminal takes places amidst potential risks in the global energy supply chain. The facility continues to play a critical role in the gas supply chain, contributing to a stable fuel source for electricity generation in the Southeast region.

With increasingly developed infrastructure, proven operational capability, and strong adaptability, PV GAS continues to play a pivotal role in Vietnam’s gas industry, helping ensure national energy security and meet the country’s growing energy demand.

Since its inauguration in 2023, Thi Vai LNG Terminal has remained the largest LNG terminal in Vietnam, with a current capacity of one million tonnes per year. The terminal is capable of handling vessels with deadweight tonnage of up to 100,000.

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Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam As Vietnam races to secure its energy future and meet the demands of its surging economy, a new partnership with a Russian energy giant is taking shape, signalling a deepening of the nations' long-standing ties.