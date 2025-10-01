Vingroup pledges $19 million for Typhoon Bualoi relief

Vingroup sent an urgent proposal to the prime minister and the chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front on October 1 to establish the emergency support fund. Relief efforts were launched the same day to assist affected communities and help residents regain stability following the disaster.

The group's emergency support will reach all provinces, cities, and communes affected by Typhoon Bualoi, with a focus on the most severely impacted households.

Families who have lost a loved one or have someone missing will receive VND100 million ($3,791) per person. Households whose homes have been destroyed will be granted VND60 million ($2,274) per household. Those with members who are war veterans, martyrs, or extremely disadvantaged, including households with significant roof damage, will receive VND20 million ($758) per household.

The total support package is at least VND500 billion ($18.96 million), with Vingroup pledging to increase assistance if the actual damage exceeds current estimates.

On the same day, Vingroup, through the Thien Tam Fund, coordinated with local authorities to implement emergency relief measures. Rapid response teams have been dispatched directly to affected areas to review and disburse funds based on verified lists.

"Guided by the belief that no Vingroup employee should stand aside from the suffering of our compatriots, we are launching this emergency support package today, ensuring it is timely, targeted, and practical," said Nguyen Viet Quang, vice chairman and CEO of Vingroup. "We also call on the business community and the public to join us in helping those affected overcome this difficult period."

For many years, Vingroup has supported Vietnamese communities through charity and emergency relief efforts during natural disasters and health crises, including aid for COVID-19, flood relief – such as $9.5 million for Typhoon Yagi in 2024 – education programmes, free medical treatment, and livelihood assistance for the underprivileged, with total contributions exceeding VND30 trillion ($1.14 billion).

The emergency relief fund for Typhoon Bualoi reaffirms Vingroup’s enduring commitment to its mission, 'To create a better life for people'. Each act of support helps communities overcome immediate hardships and fosters national solidarity, reflecting the social responsibility of Vietnamese businesses and contributing to a stronger, more resilient, and compassionate Vietnam.

