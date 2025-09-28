Haiphong breaks ground on landmark industrial park and LNG power plant

Haiphong People’s Committee organised the event, in tandem with Vingroup, for the first phase of Tan Trao Industrial Park (IP) and the Haiphong LNG-fuelled Thermal Power Plant.

PM Pham Minh Chinh, leaders, and executives press the bottom to commence the groundbreaking ceremony

This event was of great significance, celebrating the first Congress of the city's Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

The Tan Trao IP is invested by Vinhomes Haiphong Industrial Zone Investment JSC. The project covers around 227 hectares, located in Kien Hung and Nghi Duong communes, with total investment topping $160 million.

The project will be implemented over five years. Once completed, the IP will become a major hub for new industries and technologies with advanced technical infrastructure, attracting multi-sector investments such as electricity, electronics, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, supporting industries, new materials, clean energy, and renewable energy.

Notably, it will gather tens of thousands of high-quality workers nationwide and internationally.

A perspective of Tan Trao IP

With its scale, location, and synchronised development orientation, Tan Trao IP will be one of the new growth drivers, enhancing Haiphong’s investment appeal and becoming a model industrial centre for the country.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Nguyen Viet Quang, vice chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said, “Tan Trao IP will establish modern infrastructure and attract high-tech industries, while synchronising with the Haiphong LNG-fuelled Thermal Power Plant, a strategic energy undertaking ensuring stable supply. This synergy will create a closed industrial-energy ecosystem, increasing investment appeal and promoting sustainable development.”

He noted that the project represents a comprehensive development model that Vingroup hopes to replicate, contributing to the country's goal of industrialisation and modernisation.

The Haiphong LNG-fuelled Thermal Power Plant is located within Tan Trao IP and is invested by a consortium of Vingroup and VinEnergo Energy JSC.

The complex will cover nearly 100 ha with a total investment surpassing $7.12 billion.

The plant will also take five years to complete and is expected to be operational by the end of 2030. It will supply about 9.6 billion kWh annually in the first phase, increasing to 19.2 billion kWh in the second phase, meeting electricity demand for the entire Tan Trao IP and adding significant capacity to the national grid, supporting grid regulation and reducing dependence on traditional energy sources.

Power generated from liquefied natural gas (LNG) emits minimal SO 2 , is dust-free, and has lower NOx emissions compared to power from fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

The establishment of the plant marks Vingroup’s strategic step in the clean energy transition, paving the way for green and sustainable economic development.

The plant will use imported LNG fuel, benefiting from its strategic location near the Van Uc River estuary, which can accommodate LNG carriers of up to 180,000cu.m.

The undertaking will include a dedicated port, a floating storage unit (with a regasification system), and a pipeline network to supply the plant, with a total capacity of 4,800MW.

A perspective of Haiphong LNG Power Plant

Phase 1 of the plant have a designed capacity of 1,600MW, and is expected to be operational no later than 2030. Phase 2 is scheduled to start construction in 2028 and be completed no later than 2035.

This will be the largest thermal power plant in Vietnam under the government’s Power Development Plan VIII and among the world’s leading LNG power plants.

The synchronised implementation of 4,800MW is the basis for optimising economic efficiency, reducing investment costs, shortening construction time, and putting the project into operation sooner.

The investor therefore plans to bring the entire capacity into operation before 2030, which will help address the urgent risk of power shortages in the northern region and ensure national energy security.

As this is a large, stable baseload power source, it will help reduce dependence on hydropower and ease the pressure on the North-South power transmission system, creating a solid foundation to attract high-tech foreign-invested projects such as semiconductors and data centres.

At the same time, it will turn Haiphong into one of the country’s largest energy hubs, contributing to enriching the budget and creating thousands of new jobs.

Haiphong People’s Committee has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to adjust the schedule in the Power Development Plan VIII so that the entire 4,800MW Haiphong LNG Power Plant will become operational before 2030.

Le Ngoc Chau, chairman of Haiphong People’s Committee, noted, “The groundbreaking of two major projects today affirms the city’s superior policies in attracting investment into the economic zone. This is also a concrete result of the drastic, synchronised, and effective involvement of the entire political system, aiming to realise strategic resolutions of the Politburo, particularly Resolution 68 on developing the private economy in the area; creating strong momentum to drive new growth, and an important outcome from the city’s investment promotion conference on July 15.”

Delivering a speech at the event, PM Pham Minh Chinh assessed that the two projects being launched are of great significance in the context of accelerating economic restructuring, renewing the growth model, and developing based on a green economy, digital economy, science, technology, and innovation.

“The two projects will contribute to driving industrial development, selective attraction of foreign investment with high technology, modern governance, and high-quality human resource training; as well as green energy development and climate change response,” the PM said.

The PM requested the investors to promote sustainable growth, fulfill commitments, accelerate progress, and ensure quality, technical standards, aesthetics, safety, and environmental standards are met, while creating new jobs.

“The two strategic projects launched today are expected to create new development momentum for Haiphong and the North, and show the determination to accompany the government in ensuring energy security, boosting the green transition, and elevating Vietnam’s position on the global economic map,” the PM noted.

