Vingroup to build $850m EV-support industrial hub in Ha Tinh

Vinhomes Ha Tinh Industrial Park Investment JSC, a member of Vingroup, has received approval to construct factories supporting the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the Vung Ang Economic Zone. The development spans over 132 hectares in the central industrial sub-zone, covering lots CN4-1 and CN4-2 in Vung Ang ward.

The total investment is estimated at more than VND21.4 trillion ($850 million), including VND3.21 trillion ($128 million) from the investor, with the remainder mobilised from other funding sources. The initiative will provide infrastructure, factories, and auxiliary facilities for companies producing components and supporting products for the EV sector.

Construction of technical infrastructure and factories is scheduled to start at the end of this year, with operations expected by June 2027. Ha Tinh Economic Zones Management Authority officials said the undertaking will serve as a catalyst for further investment and accelerate the province’s socioeconomic development.

Vingroup has been actively investing in Ha Tinh in recent years. In late 2021, the group completed the VinES EV battery factory on nearly 13ha in Vung Ang Economic Zone, supplying batteries for the VF6 model since mid-2023.

In June 2025, Vingroup inaugurated the 360,000-square-meter VinFast Ha Tinh plant after just seven months of construction. The group has also proposed a $16 million seaport and logistics development and the Ky Ninh resort initiative.

Vung Ang Economic Zone, established in 2006, covers more than 22,000ha and hosts around 150 developments employing nearly 20,000 workers. Key facilities include the Formosa steel and port complex in Son Duong and the Vung Ang I thermal power plant.

In the first half of 2025, Ha Tinh attracted 20 new ventures, including two foreign investments. Compared with the same period last year, the number of initiatives rose by three, while total registered capital tripled, highlighting the province’s growing appeal to investors.

