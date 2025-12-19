Ha Tinh breaks ground on major Vingroup industrial and energy projects

The opening ceremony marking the launch of four major Vingroup projects in Ha Tinh

On December 19, Ha Tinh People’s Committee, in coordination with Vingroup and its member companies, held a groundbreaking ceremony for four large-scale projects worth tens of trillions of dong. The projects are part of a nationwide programme being implemented simultaneously in 34 cities and provinces to mark the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and include the VinMetal Ha Tinh steel plant, the Ky Anh wind power plant, the Eco Wind Ky Anh wind power plant, and the Song Tri ward urban area.

Covering 461 hectares, the VinMetal Ha Tinh, with total investment of nearly VND80 trillion ($3.2 billion), is a large-scale industrial venture applying modern, environmentally friendly technologies. The project is expected to help form a synchronised steel production and processing ecosystem in Vung Ang Economic Zone. Its first phase will have an annual capacity of 5–6 million tonnes, rising to 20 million tonnes across all three phases.

Meanwhile, VinMetal is being envisioned as a leading high-tech steel complex in the region, producing hot-rolled steel, steel plates, special alloy steel, rail steel, and structural steel that meet international standards. The plant is expected to begin operations in 2027, enabling Vingroup to achieve greater self-sufficiency in steel for its real estate, infrastructure, and industrial projects, while also supplying export markets.

Beyond VinMetal, the Ky Trinh new urban area project in Song Tri ward, with total investment of VND8 trillion ($320 million) across more than 84 ha, is expected to drive the development of a modern urban area and meet demand for high-quality housing and services for experts, workers, and residents.

Meanwhile, the Ky Anh wind power plant development, with an investment of VND17.05 trillion ($682 million), will have a capacity of 400 MW, while the Eco Wind Ky Anh wind power plant, worth VND22.6 trillion ($904 million), is designed to generate nearly 500 MW.

"I believe that with the strong support and decisive action of the government, the efforts and determination of businesses, and the consensus and support of the people, the projects will soon be completed and put into production," said Tran Bau Ha, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ha Tinh province. "These contribute to boosting industrialisation and modernisation, creating new momentum for Ha Tinh's rapid and sustainable development in the coming period."

