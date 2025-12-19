Corporate

Ha Tinh breaks ground on major Vingroup industrial and energy projects

December 19, 2025 | 18:24
(0) user say
Ha Tinh province has launched four major Vingroup-backed projects aimed at strengthening industrial capacity, expanding clean energy, and accelerating urban development.
Ha Tinh breaks ground on major Vingroup industrial and energy projects
The opening ceremony marking the launch of four major Vingroup projects in Ha Tinh

On December 19, Ha Tinh People’s Committee, in coordination with Vingroup and its member companies, held a groundbreaking ceremony for four large-scale projects worth tens of trillions of dong. The projects are part of a nationwide programme being implemented simultaneously in 34 cities and provinces to mark the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and include the VinMetal Ha Tinh steel plant, the Ky Anh wind power plant, the Eco Wind Ky Anh wind power plant, and the Song Tri ward urban area.

Covering 461 hectares, the VinMetal Ha Tinh, with total investment of nearly VND80 trillion ($3.2 billion), is a large-scale industrial venture applying modern, environmentally friendly technologies. The project is expected to help form a synchronised steel production and processing ecosystem in Vung Ang Economic Zone. Its first phase will have an annual capacity of 5–6 million tonnes, rising to 20 million tonnes across all three phases.

Meanwhile, VinMetal is being envisioned as a leading high-tech steel complex in the region, producing hot-rolled steel, steel plates, special alloy steel, rail steel, and structural steel that meet international standards. The plant is expected to begin operations in 2027, enabling Vingroup to achieve greater self-sufficiency in steel for its real estate, infrastructure, and industrial projects, while also supplying export markets.

Beyond VinMetal, the Ky Trinh new urban area project in Song Tri ward, with total investment of VND8 trillion ($320 million) across more than 84 ha, is expected to drive the development of a modern urban area and meet demand for high-quality housing and services for experts, workers, and residents.

Meanwhile, the Ky Anh wind power plant development, with an investment of VND17.05 trillion ($682 million), will have a capacity of 400 MW, while the Eco Wind Ky Anh wind power plant, worth VND22.6 trillion ($904 million), is designed to generate nearly 500 MW.

"I believe that with the strong support and decisive action of the government, the efforts and determination of businesses, and the consensus and support of the people, the projects will soon be completed and put into production," said Tran Bau Ha, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ha Tinh province. "These contribute to boosting industrialisation and modernisation, creating new momentum for Ha Tinh's rapid and sustainable development in the coming period."

Vingroup to develop $352-million Son Duong international port Vingroup to develop $352-million Son Duong international port

Vingroup will develop Son Duong, a $352 million international port in Ha Tinh province’s Vung Ang Economic Zone, following approval of the undertaking.
Vingroup builds Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path Vingroup builds Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path

Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup is building Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path of innovation and sustainable development across its business units.
VinFast to invest additional $500 million in India VinFast to invest additional $500 million in India

VinFast will inject $500 million to secure industrial land for the expansion of its manufacturing facility in India.
Vingroup broadens Africa footprint with $28 million DRC move Vingroup broadens Africa footprint with $28 million DRC move

Vingroup is expanding its overseas footprint with a new investment aimed at testing opportunities in Africa’s emerging markets.
Vingroup signs MoU with Telangana state for multi-sector ecosystem in India Vingroup signs MoU with Telangana state for multi-sector ecosystem in India

Vingroup has signed a MoU with the state of Telangana, laying the foundation for its multi-sector ecosystem expansion across India, marking a strategic milestone.

By Nguyen Kim

Vingroup Ha Tinh power plant wind farms

