Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The 2026 export equation: optimising profits in the processing and packaging industry

September 30, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
ProPak Hanoi 2026 – the convergence centre of the most advanced processing and packaging technology solutions, is opening from October 13 to 15 at VEC, Dong Anh, Hanoi.

The year 2026 is witnessing a spectacular phase shift in Vietnam's export picture. Amidst the pressure of new global standards and supply chain fluctuations, manufacturing enterprises in many sectors, typically such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer goods, are facing a dual problem: How to break through growth and optimise profits amidst a volatile period? The answer will be available at ProPak Hanoi 2026.

Economic growth goes hand in hand with pressure of decoding industry standards

In 2026, Vietnam's export picture is witnessing a phase shift with many opportunities accompanying challenges. Vietnam's economy has shown significant resilience despite prolonged global uncertainties. According to an assessment from the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, thanks to a strong export-oriented manufacturing sector, sustainable foreign direct investment (FDI), and stable domestic demand, the economy's growth has been consolidated.

Particularly, the processing and manufacturing industry continues to be the growth driver of the entire economy with a growth rate of 10.23 per cent, contributing 33.07 per cent to the growth rate of the total added value of the whole economy, according to data announced by the General Statistics Office (Ministry of Finance) on the socioeconomic situation in the first six months.

Reality shows that the development of the industry lies not only in production capacity, but also depends heavily on the level of technology, the quality of supply chain management, and the ability to catch up with new market trends and requirements, especially the strict standards of FDI corporations.

Enterprises can no longer rely solely on traditional advantages as before, under the pressure of production costs and how to obtain an export "passport" when international standards are becoming increasingly strict. Requirements for traceability, material control, emission reduction, recyclability, and extended producer responsibility are gradually becoming mandatory criteria in the supplier evaluation process.

Propak Hanoi 2026: gathering many factors to help expand export pillars

Faced with the urgent need to restructure technology, choosing the right equipment configuration, management software solutions, and reputable supply partners becomes a strategic decision that determines the survival of a business. Amid a myriad of advanced technological machinery, what is the right and optimal choice?

The ProPak Hanoi 2026 event emerges as a crucial technological pivot. Not only gathering many of the world's leading technology brands in the fields of processing and packaging, serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and many other sectors, the exhibition also opens a visual comparison space for factory leaders to directly evaluate performance, calculate the financial equation of total cost of ownership, and find practical solutions for the goal of reducing costs – increasing profits.

The 2026 export equation: Optimising profits in the processing – packaging industry from the technology race
ProPak Vietnam opening ceremony. Photo courtesy of Propak

Marking the first time the event is launched in the Northern market, it continues to consolidate its position as the leading exhibition with nearly 20 years of experience in processing and packaging technology in Vietnam, carrying the mission of becoming a convergence point of advanced technologies for domestic enterprises. Propak Hanoi 2026 aims at the mission of being the intersection of advanced technologies from many countries around the world, opening up numerous networking opportunities for domestic and foreign enterprises.

In combination with MTA Hanoi and Semitronic, the exhibition introduces over 300 enterprises from 20 countries and territories across a display area of over 10,000 sq.m and is an ideal networking rendezvous for more than 4000 specialised trade visitors, including the board of management, factory directors, chief engineers, research and development experts, and key positions in the production line. The event also opens up strategic connection opportunities with regulatory agencies, international inspection organisations, and large buyer networks.

The 2026 export equation: Optimising profits in the processing – packaging industry from the technology race
Vibrant exhibition space at ProPak Vietnam Exhibition. Photo courtesy of Propak

The event also brings completely free specialised seminars and courses with international certification, helping enterprises improve their professional qualifications and gain more perspectives from experts.

The exhibition covers many fields from packaging, food processing, and beverage technology to pharmaceuticals, raw materials, logistics, and the cold supply chain, creating conditions for businesses to find partners and expand their markets. Thereby, it facilitates businesses' access to a variety of technologies, helping to easily compare and evaluate among myriad options, opening up many opportunities in investment and sustainable development.

In the new growth phase, when competition is determined by performance and quick adaptability, the event shows that fast-innovating enterprises will hold a leading advantage, thereby optimising production plans and enhancing competitiveness in the context of constantly changing consumer demand.

Exhibition information:

ProPak Hanoi 2026 – The International Processing and Packaging Exhibition in Vietnam

Time: October 13-15, 2026 (9 am to 5 pm)

Venue: Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC), Dong Anh, Hanoi

ProPak debuts in Hanoi with first northern exhibition ProPak debuts in Hanoi with first northern exhibition

Informa Markets Vietnam, in partnership with the Vietnam Industry and Trade Review, on June 25 unveiled ProPak Hanoi 2026, the International Processing, Manufacturing and Packaging Technology Exhibition.
Tetra Pak unveils innovative solutions at Propak Vietnam 2025 Tetra Pak unveils innovative solutions at Propak Vietnam 2025

As the food and beverage (F&B) industry continues to thrive, rising production costs and stringent sustainability standards are driving businesses to innovate and solidify their market position in an increasingly competitive landscape.
ProPak Vietnam 2023 brings new solutions for the processing and packaging industry ProPak Vietnam 2023 brings new solutions for the processing and packaging industry

ProPak Vietnam 2023 is returning from November 8 to 10 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, promising to bring valuable trading opportunities for both domestic and foreign enterprises in the processing and packaging industries.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
processing and packaging exhibtion ProPak packaging ProPak Hanoi

Related Contents

Coca-Cola Vietnam expands packaging collection programme

Coca-Cola Vietnam expands packaging collection programme

Vietnam’s printing and packaging industry set to upgrade supply chain

Vietnam’s printing and packaging industry set to upgrade supply chain

VietnamPrintPack 2026: revolutionising printing & packaging

VietnamPrintPack 2026: revolutionising printing & packaging

ProPak debuts in Hanoi with first northern exhibition

ProPak debuts in Hanoi with first northern exhibition

ITA and OpportunItaly help Italian companies access Vietnam market

ITA and OpportunItaly help Italian companies access Vietnam market

UNIVACCO strengthens Asia expansion with Vietnam facility

UNIVACCO strengthens Asia expansion with Vietnam facility

Latest News ⁄ Your Consultant ⁄ DowJones

Ready-built facilities gain favour as industrial competition evolves

Ready-built facilities gain favour as industrial competition evolves

Early planning keeps sustainable industrial park costs down

Early planning keeps sustainable industrial park costs down

Nina Group secures investment from Beacon Fund through Australian government-backed initiative

Nina Group secures investment from Beacon Fund through Australian government-backed initiative

A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks

A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks

Sembcorp embraces a next-generation industrial ecosystem

Sembcorp embraces a next-generation industrial ecosystem

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ready-built facilities gain favour as industrial competition evolves

Ready-built facilities gain favour as industrial competition evolves

Early planning keeps sustainable industrial park costs down

Early planning keeps sustainable industrial park costs down

De Beers Group launches campaign film for Desert diamond collection

De Beers Group launches campaign film for Desert diamond collection

Nina Group secures investment from Beacon Fund through Australian government-backed initiative

Nina Group secures investment from Beacon Fund through Australian government-backed initiative

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020