The 2026 export equation: optimising profits in the processing and packaging industry

The year 2026 is witnessing a spectacular phase shift in Vietnam's export picture. Amidst the pressure of new global standards and supply chain fluctuations, manufacturing enterprises in many sectors, typically such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer goods, are facing a dual problem: How to break through growth and optimise profits amidst a volatile period? The answer will be available at ProPak Hanoi 2026.

Economic growth goes hand in hand with pressure of decoding industry standards

In 2026, Vietnam's export picture is witnessing a phase shift with many opportunities accompanying challenges. Vietnam's economy has shown significant resilience despite prolonged global uncertainties. According to an assessment from the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, thanks to a strong export-oriented manufacturing sector, sustainable foreign direct investment (FDI), and stable domestic demand, the economy's growth has been consolidated.

Particularly, the processing and manufacturing industry continues to be the growth driver of the entire economy with a growth rate of 10.23 per cent, contributing 33.07 per cent to the growth rate of the total added value of the whole economy, according to data announced by the General Statistics Office (Ministry of Finance) on the socioeconomic situation in the first six months.

Reality shows that the development of the industry lies not only in production capacity, but also depends heavily on the level of technology, the quality of supply chain management, and the ability to catch up with new market trends and requirements, especially the strict standards of FDI corporations.

Enterprises can no longer rely solely on traditional advantages as before, under the pressure of production costs and how to obtain an export "passport" when international standards are becoming increasingly strict. Requirements for traceability, material control, emission reduction, recyclability, and extended producer responsibility are gradually becoming mandatory criteria in the supplier evaluation process.

Propak Hanoi 2026: gathering many factors to help expand export pillars

Faced with the urgent need to restructure technology, choosing the right equipment configuration, management software solutions, and reputable supply partners becomes a strategic decision that determines the survival of a business. Amid a myriad of advanced technological machinery, what is the right and optimal choice?

The ProPak Hanoi 2026 event emerges as a crucial technological pivot. Not only gathering many of the world's leading technology brands in the fields of processing and packaging, serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and many other sectors, the exhibition also opens a visual comparison space for factory leaders to directly evaluate performance, calculate the financial equation of total cost of ownership, and find practical solutions for the goal of reducing costs – increasing profits.

ProPak Vietnam opening ceremony. Photo courtesy of Propak

Marking the first time the event is launched in the Northern market, it continues to consolidate its position as the leading exhibition with nearly 20 years of experience in processing and packaging technology in Vietnam, carrying the mission of becoming a convergence point of advanced technologies for domestic enterprises. Propak Hanoi 2026 aims at the mission of being the intersection of advanced technologies from many countries around the world, opening up numerous networking opportunities for domestic and foreign enterprises.

In combination with MTA Hanoi and Semitronic, the exhibition introduces over 300 enterprises from 20 countries and territories across a display area of over 10,000 sq.m and is an ideal networking rendezvous for more than 4000 specialised trade visitors, including the board of management, factory directors, chief engineers, research and development experts, and key positions in the production line. The event also opens up strategic connection opportunities with regulatory agencies, international inspection organisations, and large buyer networks.

Vibrant exhibition space at ProPak Vietnam Exhibition. Photo courtesy of Propak

The event also brings completely free specialised seminars and courses with international certification, helping enterprises improve their professional qualifications and gain more perspectives from experts.

The exhibition covers many fields from packaging, food processing, and beverage technology to pharmaceuticals, raw materials, logistics, and the cold supply chain, creating conditions for businesses to find partners and expand their markets. Thereby, it facilitates businesses' access to a variety of technologies, helping to easily compare and evaluate among myriad options, opening up many opportunities in investment and sustainable development.

In the new growth phase, when competition is determined by performance and quick adaptability, the event shows that fast-innovating enterprises will hold a leading advantage, thereby optimising production plans and enhancing competitiveness in the context of constantly changing consumer demand.

Exhibition information:

ProPak Hanoi 2026 – The International Processing and Packaging Exhibition in Vietnam

Time: October 13-15, 2026 (9 am to 5 pm)

Venue: Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC), Dong Anh, Hanoi

ProPak debuts in Hanoi with first northern exhibition Informa Markets Vietnam, in partnership with the Vietnam Industry and Trade Review, on June 25 unveiled ProPak Hanoi 2026, the International Processing, Manufacturing and Packaging Technology Exhibition.

Tetra Pak unveils innovative solutions at Propak Vietnam 2025 As the food and beverage (F&B) industry continues to thrive, rising production costs and stringent sustainability standards are driving businesses to innovate and solidify their market position in an increasingly competitive landscape.