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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VietnamPrintPack 2026: revolutionising printing & packaging

September 08, 2026 | 09:00
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The 24th Vietnam International Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition will return from September 16 to 19, at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.
VietnamPrintPack 2026: revolutionising printing & Packaging with sustainable technology, automation, and value creation
Photo courtesy of VietnamPrintPack 2026

Spanning an impressive exhibition area of 16,000 sq.m and featuring nearly 300 leading exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, this premier event stands as the benchmark platform driving automation, digital printing breakthroughs, RFID-integrated smart packaging, and eco-friendly materials across Vietnam's industrial landscape.

VietnamPrintPack 2026: revolutionising printing & Packaging with sustainable technology, automation, and value creation
Photo courtesy of VietnamPrintPack 2026

According to the Vietnam Printing Association, local print and packaging companies face unprecedented competitive dynamics. The influx of FDI enterprises equipped with robust capital and advanced digital infrastructure has intensified domestic market competition.

Average production costs for domestic printing entities remain approximately 15 per cent higher than their FDI counterparts, while nearly 80 per cent of local firms still rely on conventional technology. Simultaneously, stringent sustainability regulations in North America and the EU necessitate swift alignment with international standards such as FSC, ISO 12647, G7/GMI certifications, ISO 14001, and social compliance frameworks (SA8000, SCAN).

VietnamPrintPack 2026 provides an essential technology hub where domestic enterprises can acquire high-efficiency machinery, lower operational overhead, and transition away from low-margin original equipment manufacturer processing.

VietnamPrintPack 2026: revolutionising printing & Packaging with sustainable technology, automation, and value creation
Photo courtesy of VietnamPrintPack 2026

Showcasing a comprehensive next-gen industrial ecosystem

Visitors will experience live demonstrations of state-of-the-art machinery and cutting-edge technologies presented by market leaders:

  • Advanced printing machinery & digital technologies: Industry giants and premier distributors including Ricoh Vietnam, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Vietnam, Epson Vietnam, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Vietnam, LBM Investment JSC, Song Long Guangzhou, Pulisi Technology, Guowang Group, Trung My A, Desteel Technology, and K-Print Digital will present high-speed, cost-effective, and high-precision digital printing solutions.
  • Packaging & converting equipment: Full-spectrum converting solutions covering die-cutting, coating, laminating, coding, and automated packaging systems from Friese GmbH, Tam Tin, Huanlian Vietnam Technology, CMIC, and Optimus Packaging.
  • Smart labeling & RFID technology applications: Cutting-edge identification, traceability, and supply chain management innovations showcased by Muehlbauer Technologies, Arizon RFID Technology, Zhejiang Zhongte Machinery, Zhejiang Weigang Technology, and General Plastic Industrial.
  • Green raw materials & consumables: Leading global suppliers such as APP Group (a global pulp and paper leader), Yih Hwa Enterprise, Baltink, Integral Material, Sophyactive, and AAA Corp will display diverse paper substrates, water-based inks, specialised adhesives, eco-friendly films, and aluminium foils.
VietnamPrintPack 2026: revolutionising printing & Packaging with sustainable technology, automation, and value creation
Photo courtesy of VietnamPrintPack 2026

Seminar series: shaping the future of printing & packaging industries

In addition to the product showcasing, VietnamPrintPack 2026 features a series of strategic forums organised in collaboration with local industry associations:

September 16, 2026, 1 pm – 4 pm: Ho Chi Minh City Printing Industry Forum 2026 – Hosted by the Printing Association of Ho Chi Minh City.

September 17, 2026, 9 am – 12 pm: Vietnam’s Printing Industry – From Processing Capabilities to Value Creation – Hosted by the Vietnam Printing Association.

September 17, 2026, 1 pm – 4 pm: Conquering Global Markets Through Sustainable Packaging – Hosted by the Vietnam Waste Recycling Association.

September 18, 2026, 9 am – 12 pm: Automation in the Printing & Packaging Industries – Hosted by the Vietnam Automation Association.

September 18, 2026, 1 pm – 4 pm: The Packaging Factory of the Future 2030: Right Investment – Automation – AI – Green Transformation – New Value Creation – Hosted by the Vietnam Automation Association

VietnamPrintPack 2026 serves as an indispensable business matching hub, enabling Vietnamese enterprises to easily upgrade manufacturing capabilities, source international equipment, embrace AI and automation, and successfully expand into global markets.

VietnamPrintPack takes place from September 16–19, at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre, showcasing the latest advancements and trends in the printing and packaging industry.

Visitors can explore innovative technologies, forward-looking solutions, and connect with industry experts shaping the sector’s future. This must-attend event keeps professionals updated on market developments and technological progress.

Top printing firms to showcase innovations at VietnamPrintPack 2024 Top printing firms to showcase innovations at VietnamPrintPack 2024

More than 360 companies from 17 international markets will be in attendance to display the latest in printing and packaging innovation at VietnamPrintPack 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City from September 18 to 21.
VietnamPrintPack 2025 opens with strong international presence VietnamPrintPack 2025 opens with strong international presence

VietnamPrintPack 2025 has opened in Ho Chi Minh City, drawing hundreds of international exhibitors keen to tap into the country’s fast-growing printing and packaging sector.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
VietnamPrintPack VietnamPrintPack 2026 printing packaging

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