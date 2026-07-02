Plastic and printing expos highlight smart manufacturing

The events have a total exhibition area of over 15,000 square metres, gathering more than 400 leading exhibitors from 11 countries and territories, including China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and Vietnam. They aim to upscale commercial trade opportunities and enhance the visitor experience, facilitating direct networking for businesses, investors, and the public.

Addressing the opening ceremony on July 1, Bui Quang Hung, deputy director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that Vietnam was entering a new stage of development, with the objective of accelerating industrialisation and modernisation on the foundation of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation.

The development of high-tech industries, supporting industries, and smart manufacturing has been identified as an important driving force to enhance productivity and quality, and to strengthen Vietnam’s deeper participation in global value chains.

The opening ceremony. Photo: Bich Thuy

“Trade promotion contributes to connecting businesses and expanding markets, and also promotes technology transfer, attracts investment for industrial and trade development, expands international cooperation, and supports enterprises in accessing new development trends in global industry,” he said.

“I appreciate the model of concurrently organising the specialised exhibitions HanoiPlas, HanoiPrintPack, and Intelligent Asia Hanoi at the same venue. This is not only a combination in terms of scale, but creates connectivity across the modern manufacturing ecosystem, from raw materials, machinery, equipment, printing technology, and packaging to automation, electronics, precision engineering, and smart factory solutions, contributing to technology exchange, expanded cooperation, and business opportunities.”

A solid foundation

Specifically, HanoiPlas 2026 focuses on driving sustainable growth within the plastics and rubber industries. The exhibition showcases a comprehensive range of products, from injection moulding machines, film blowing machines, and extruders to high-grade chemicals and raw materials.

Amid the trend for green transformation, advanced recycling solutions, high-tech applications, and smart manufacturing technologies are being prominently featured.

HanoiPlas 2026 brings together a distinguished lineup of leading domestic and international exhibitors, including Guangdong Kaiming, Lohia, Kim Cuong, Yizumi, Chen Hsong Vietnam, Hoang Thien Long, Honzen Union Vietnam, and many more. They present the latest innovations, cutting-edge equipment, and green solutions shaping the future of the plastics and rubber sectors.

HanoiPrintPack 2026 introduces the latest breakthroughs in next-generation printing presses, automated packaging machinery, high-speed laminating machines, and smart materials, empowering local enterprises to enhance competitiveness amidst increasingly stringent global export standards.

Visitors have the opportunity to connect with a diverse mix of industry leaders, technology innovators, and specialised solution providers from across Asia and beyond. Among the participating companies are Wenzhou Ruisike, Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone Kangde Film Industry, LBM Investment JSC, Jiangsu Beichuan Automation, Dongguan Waching Printing, and Viet Thanh Vietnam.

Accelerating smart manufacturing

A highlight of this year is the inaugural launch of Intelligent Asia Hanoi 2026. Following resounding successes in major industrial hubs like Taipei and Bangkok, Intelligent Asia, the region’s leading smart manufacturing ecosystem, officially lands in Hanoi for the first time.

Photo: Bich Thuy

As high-tech foreign investment inflows surge, the exhibition serves as a vital bridge to bring the world’s most advanced solutions directly to the local market, focusing on three pivotal sectors: automation, electronics manufacturing, and precision machining. The integration of Intelligent Asia alongside the traditional sectors creates a complete industrial linkage, supporting manufacturers to upgrade production lines to smart factory standards while optimising costs and resources.

A distinctive feature of Intelligent Asia Hanoi 2026 is the strong participation of Taiwanese companies, reflecting Taiwan’s position in advanced manufacturing, industrial automation, and precision engineering.

Exhibitors including HPB Motion Control, Chi Feng Technology Automation, Road Ahead Technologies Consultant, Tianjin Flurofilm, Taitung, and more introduce a wide range of cutting-edge machinery, automation systems, smart manufacturing solutions, precision components, and industrial technologies.

The exhibitions also offer a comprehensive knowledge-sharing platform through a series of industrial seminars which are organised by the Vietnam Printing Association, the Vietnam Plastics Association (VPA), and the Vietnam Automation Association.

The seminars dissect critical, industry-defining topics, such as quality standardisation in plastic and packaging manufacturing, the integration of automation technologies for smart factory upgrades, and supply chain optimisation in the digital era.

Dinh Duc Thang, chairman of VPA said that in the context of a global economy undergoing profound shifts towards technological innovation, green transformation, and sustainable development, the plastics and rubber industry continues to affirm its important role in the industrial manufacturing value chain.

From packaging, consumer goods, electrical and electronic products, automobiles, healthcare, and construction to agriculture, plastic and rubber products are present in almost every area of life and production, contributing to improving quality of life, optimising costs, and driving economic growth.

"In response to the trends of green transformation and green development, enterprises in the plastics industry are actively investing in modern technologies, improving efficiency, boosting the circular economy, and strengthening their competitiveness," he said. "This is inevitable for Vietnam’s plastics industry to develop in a more sustainable and responsible way."

This key feature provides a valuable opportunity for enterprises and investors to engage directly with leading experts, capture next-generation technical standards, and discover green growth paths.

Organised by Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd., and supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the events feature a network of organisations, including Vietnam Rubber Association, Vietnam Association of Mechanical Industry, Vietnam Waste Recycling Association, and Ho Chi Minh City Automation Association, alongside prominent domestic and international printing and machinery organisations.

The four-day event is expected to attract thousands of professional visitors, unlock international investment opportunities, accelerate technology transfer, and reaffirm Vietnam's stature in the global supply chain.

FDI momentum accelerates transformation of Vietnam’s plastics sector Strong foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows are reshaping Vietnam's supporting industries, placing the plastics sector, a vital link in the supply chain, at a pivotal point to drive localisation and meet higher quality standards.