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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and OECD strengthen cooperation

June 25, 2026 | 15:46
(0) user say
Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development will strengthen cooperation in innovation, data, and preparations for APEC Year 2027.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan on June 25 held a meeting with an OECD delegation led by deputy secretary-general Yasushi Masaki to discuss cooperation.

The minister said that Vietnam is developing policies to encourage economic growth based on science, technology, and innovation.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and OECD strengthen cooperation
Photo: The MST

Minister Quan proposed that the two sides strengthen cooperation in policies for the development of sci-tech and digital transformation; strengthening expert exchanges and training high-quality workers; and expanding cooperation on data, statistics, science, technology and innovation.

Other areas include encouraging coordination in strategic technology areas such as AI, digital technology, semiconductors, and nuclear energy; supporting Vietnam in successfully organising events on science, technology, and innovation within the framework of APEC Year 2027.

OECD deputy secretary-general Yasushi Masaki said that the OECD considered science, technology, and innovation as one of its top priorities, and appreciates Vietnam's increasingly important role in the ASEAN region as well as in international cooperation mechanisms.

He said the OECD would continue to support Vietnam in implementing the signed MoU, enhancing human resource exchanges, data cooperation, and assisting in the implementation of the recently launched foreign direct investment policy assessment report.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and OECD strengthen cooperation
Photo: The MST

Units under the MST also proposed expanding cooperation with the OECD in nuclear safety, participating in expert exchange programmes at the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, accessing specialised databases, and strengthening cooperation in science, technology, and innovation indicators according to OECD standards.

The two sides agreed to strengthen policy exchanges on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and encourage cooperation on data, statistics, nuclear energy and human resource development.

They will also coordinate on recommendations from the foreign direct investment policy review report, aiming to pull in high-quality investment flows linked to science, technology, and innovation, and enhancing coordination in preparing for APEC 2027 as hosted by Vietnam.

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam oecd cooperation innovation data apec 2027

Themes: Digital Transformation

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