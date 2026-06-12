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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKPC launches inaugural E-commerce Innovation Expo 2026 to help Hong Kong SMEs expand globally

June 12, 2026 | 10:31
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The Hong Kong Productivity Council has launched its first E-commerce Innovation Expo 2026, offering SMEs pathways for business development and transformation through cross-border e-commerce and AI.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2026 - As e-commerce continues to surge, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are seeking effective pathways for business development and transformation. To support the HKSAR Government's e-commerce policy initiatives "Creativity * E-commerce – Beyond Limits", the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), with support of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB), and in partnership with the Trade and Industry Department, will co-organise the inaugural "E-commerce Innovation Expo 2026" (Expo). Held on 25 and 26 June at the HKPC Building, the annual flagship event spotlighting cross-border e-commerce will bring together tech innovation, brand and IP licensing, global platform support, and market expansion strategies. Hang Seng Bank is the Expo's Diamond Partner, with support from over 240 supporting organisations. Featuring 80+ booths alongside a series of seminars, LIVE workshops, business matching sessions, and instant one-on-one consultations, the Expo aims to assist SMEs in expanding brand horizons from local to global.

E-comm Expo_KV_Compressed.jpg


In the 2026–27 Budget, the Government allocated additional funding to schemes such as the "BUD Fund" to help enterprises strengthen competitiveness and expand into new markets through technologies like AI. Various initiatives will also be rolled out to support upgrading and development of enterprises. However, amid rapid market changes, many SMEs are unsure where to start. HKPC's "SME ReachOut" bridges policy resources with practical business needs, providing comprehensive, tailored support to address SMEs' challenges. This Expo is a key initiative by the team, offering a one-stop platform that guides SMEs step by step, from strategy formulation to execution, empowering brands to achieve borderless expansion through e-commerce.

5 Thematic Zones to Help SME's Going Global in One-stop

The Expo will feature 5 thematic exhibition zones, including Cross-border E-commerce Experience, New Retail Tech Application, Brand x IP Value-added, Smart Operations, and E-commerce Go-Global Support. Gathering 80+ exhibitors, the zones bring together e-commerce platforms, technology and business service providers, IP licensors, and Government funding booths. From platform selection and brand building to smart operations and worldwide expansion, all the key pillars of going global are precisely addressed.

10+ workshops and live showcases will be held, offering expert insights, success stories, practical examples, innovative solutions, instant consultations, and business matching opportunities to help SMEs develop effective plans for going global.

A dedicated Government funding zone will also guide SMEs on Government funding to accelerate their upgrade and expansion. To cater to the needs of relevant groups and stakeholders, exclusive guided tours will be arranged. Led by specialists, the tours will cover all five zones and help SMEs identify the most suitable support.

10 Seminars with Valuable Expertise Experiences for SMEs to Learn, Apply, and Go Global

To assist SMEs in grasping opportunities to go global, a total of 10 seminars will be hosted with various industry experts sharing insights on cross-border strategies, market trends, technology innovation, and inspiring IP brand collaboration stories. Details of the seminars can be found in Appendix I.

The sessions will cover key e-commerce topics, with highlights including:

  • Cross-border E-commerce: How to convert online traffic into orders
  • New Retail Technology: Utilising AI to save time and increase sales
  • Brand x IP Value-added: Enhancing brand value and expanding into overseas markets through IP collaborations
  • Smart Operations: Unlocking global payments and green supply chains, and leveraging logistics technology
  • Go-Global Strategies: Avoiding cross-border trade pitfalls and opening up business opportunities with relevant Government funding schemes

HKPC cordially invites all SMEs to participate in this Expo, leveraging the rich cross-border e-commerce and funding information available on-site to capture opportunities for expanding brands and markets through e-commerce. SMEs are welcome to register and participate in the event with free admission.

[E-commerce Innovation Expo 2026]
Date: 25-26 June 2026 (Thursday to Friday)
Time: 10:00 – 18:00
Address: HKPC Building, 78 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon
Admission Fee: Free (Pre-registration required)
Registration Link: https://ecommexpo2026.com
Enquires: SME ReachOut Hotline: (852) 2788 6868; Email: sme_reachout@hkpc.org

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hong Kong Productivity Council

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
HKPC E-commerce Innovation Expo 2026 hong kong

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