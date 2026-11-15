Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi requires preparation of routes and construction locations for five urban rail lines

November 15, 2026 | 20:42
(0) user say
The Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board is required to complete the route plan and construction site location documents for five urban railway projects to submit to Hanoi People’s Committee for approval before November 15.
Hanoi requires preparation of routes and construction locations for five urban rail lines
Nhon - Hanoi Station urban railway line. Photo: Chi Cuong

The requirement was assigned by Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang in Notice No.1093/TB-VP issued on November 11.

According to the notice, the management board, as the investor, is assigned to organise the preparation of route plans and construction site locations at a scale of 1/500 for five urban railway lines, including No.1, No.2, No.8, No.10, and No.14. This is an important and urgent task that needs to be completed soon to create a basis for implementing investment and construction according to the plan.

In the notice, the chairman requested a study to select the most optimal route, minimising the need for the railway line to curve around existing projects and construction, thereby reducing the risk of increased investment costs.

The location and scope of the stations must be linked to the efficient utilisation of land for urban development according to the Transit-Oriented Development model, which is urban development oriented towards public transport, along the railway lines. This will also serve as the basis for studying and balancing investment capital for the construction and development of the urban railway system.

Regarding land acquisition, the chairman requested a study of areas currently classified as agricultural land where land acquisition, compensation, and clearance can be immediately implemented based on the approved route plan and project location documents at a scale of 1/2000.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment is assigned to take the lead and coordinate with the Department of Construction and the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board to guide the relevant wards and communes to urgently implement compensation, land clearance, and land acquisition according to regulations, ensuring the conditions for handing over the land for construction.

Previously, on November 4, Hanoi People's Council passed a resolution piloting specific policies to invest in the construction of urban railway lines in the area. The resolution takes effect for five years from the date of signing.

These five projects have a total length of about 253 km, connecting many important areas, from Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi Station, Ngoc Hoi to Hoa Lac, Thu Lam, Co Loa and the Ocean Park urban area.

The construction cost of the five projects is $36 billion of a total $40 billion of the total capital demand for urban railway projects in the city for 2026-2030.

The city stated that the maximum contract value for underground sections was $120 million per km. The city will continue to review and control costs based on the design, total investment, audit results, and contract conditions, ensuring that the price does not exceed the capped limit.

Currently, Hanoi has two operational metro lines: the Cat Linh - Ha Dong line and Nhon - Hanoi Station line.

The Cat Linh - Ha Dong line is 13 km long, entirely elevated, with 12 stations. Each train has four carriages, a capacity of 960 passengers, a maximum speed of 80 km/h and an average operational speed of 35 km/h. It takes 23 minutes to travel the full length of the line.

The Nhon - Hanoi Station line spans 12.5 km, including an 8.5-km elevated section from Nhon to Cau Giay and a 4-km underground segment from Cau Giay to Hanoi Station.

Chinese contractor to formulate feasibility study for Metro Line 4 Chinese contractor to formulate feasibility study for Metro Line 4

A consortium comprising China’s Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd., ARUP Vietnam, and TEDI SOUTH has been licensed to carry out the feasibility study for the nearly $6 billion Metro Line 4 in Ho Chi Minh City.
Ho Chi Minh City to start construction on four urban railway lines Ho Chi Minh City to start construction on four urban railway lines

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is accelerating the procedures to start construction on four urban railway lines from now until the end of 2026, with the goal of completion by the end of 2030.
THACO, Huyndai Rotem to advance railway localisation THACO, Huyndai Rotem to advance railway localisation

On June 11, THACO and South Korea’s Huyndai Rotem signed a specific agreement for technology transfer and localisation of metro rolling stock in Vietnam.
Hanoi breaks ground on three rental housing, five urban railway projects Hanoi breaks ground on three rental housing, five urban railway projects

Hanoi People's Committee has broken ground on three rental housing projects and five urban railway projects, with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in attendance.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hanoi urban railway lines metropolitan Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board

Related Contents

Hanoi students join push to stop rabies at source

Hanoi students join push to stop rabies at source

Hanoi to study railway project to connect Gia Binh International Airport with city centre

Hanoi to study railway project to connect Gia Binh International Airport with city centre

Work on digital technology building begins in Hanoi

Work on digital technology building begins in Hanoi

Hong Hac City event to explore Bac Ninh's urban transformation

Hong Hac City event to explore Bac Ninh's urban transformation

Onsen in the heart of the city: a new experience at the shopping mall

Onsen in the heart of the city: a new experience at the shopping mall

Fusion expands Hanoi presence with LÈGACY wellness hotel

Fusion expands Hanoi presence with LÈGACY wellness hotel

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Chinese automakers in Vietnam: New competitive landscape and power of local partners

Chinese automakers in Vietnam: New competitive landscape and power of local partners

Ho Chi Minh City launches programme to promote cultural diversity

Ho Chi Minh City launches programme to promote cultural diversity

Vietnamese furniture businesses must embrace global trends

Vietnamese furniture businesses must embrace global trends

$100 million committed to technology businesses in VIFC-HCMC

$100 million committed to technology businesses in VIFC-HCMC

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020