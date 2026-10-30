Nearly two-thirds of Viettel’s IBA awards from overseas markets

The recognition underscores Viettel’s sustained growth in international business operations. Viettel has started to achieve a return on investment across several markets.

The International Business Awards (IBA) is one of the prestigious award programmes under the Stevie Awards system. The 2026 edition, marking the programme’s 23rd year, attracted more than 3,800 participating organisations. Entries were evaluated by over 210 international experts. The list of nominees included major corporations such as IBM, Cisco, and Cathay Financial Holdings.

The IBA 2026 awards ceremony was held in France on October 28. With 31 awards, Viettel has been named the world's most awarded organisation at IBA 2026.

Viettel also takes the lead in the number of gold awards, with 19 gold, eight silver, and three bronze awards, along with one People’s Choice Award. Compared to the previous year, the number of gold awards won by Viettel increased from 8 to 19, nearly double the tally of the runner-up.

Photo: Viettel Global

Viettel Global received a Gold award in the Growth Achievement category, reflecting its sustained business performance and continuous expansion of growth opportunities horizontally and vertically.

The company's revenue rose from $1.19 billion in 2023 to $1.87 billion in 2025. This momentum continues in 2026. In the first nine months, Viettel Global posted a cumulative revenue of $1.62 billion, up 19.4 per cent on-year. The company’s after-tax profit also saw a strong increase of 32 per cent. Its total assets are nearing the mark of $4.26 billion.

These figures demonstrate that the international markets play an increasingly important role in Viettel’s growth. This is reflected in both revenue and the ability to generate cash flow and achieve return on investment. In just two years, from 2024 to 2025, cash flows transferred from overseas markets to Vietnam totalled $854 million, while six markets had reached the break-even point.

Photo: Viettel Global

In 2026, Viettel celebrates 20 years of global business operations, marking its journey into international markets and affirming the position of a Vietnamese enterprise in the telecommunications and digital technology sectors.

Dominica becomes Viettel’s third market in the Americas

Viettel has established Viettel Dominicana in the Dominican Republic, making the Caribbean nation its 11th market. Viettel’s entry into the new market is expected to create additional competitive momentum for the local telecommunications industry.

Guido Gómez Mazara, chairman of INDOTEL, said, “The regulatory body aims to provide people with high-quality telecommunications services, enhance competition, and optimise costs.”

Tao Duc Thang, CEO of Viettel Group, said, “Winning the tender in the Dominican Republic marked a new milestone in Viettel's international expansion strategy. With more than 20 years of international business operations, the group is pursuing a long-term investment model focused on developing modern infrastructure, introducing new technologies to local markets, and creating sustainable value for residents, businesses, and host economies.”

Photo: Viettel Global

Viettel Global currently has invested in telecommunications and technology in 11 countries across three continents – Asia, Africa, and the Americas. The group holding the top market share position in seven of these markets.

Viettel's international business capabilities have earned recognition not only in global markets but also from the Vietnamese government and the governments of its host countries. To date, Viettel Global and its overseas subsidiaries have received more than 70 honours from foreign governments and 220 prestigious international awards.

In 2026, Viettel Global and Viettel Cambodia achieved a double milestone. Both enterprises received the title of 'Labour Hero' from the Vietnamese government for their outstanding achievements in global expansion, thereby advancing telecommunications infrastructure and technology across international markets.

Viettel Global sets new profit record with sustained overseas growth Viettel Global has reported another quarter of robust growth, continuing its streak of strong performance across overseas markets.

Woori Bank and Viettel Global deepen financial cooperation Woori Bank signed an MoU with Viettel Global on April 22, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership.