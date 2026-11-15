Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Zhongce Rubber secures approval for $500 million plant

November 15, 2026 | 20:36
(0) user say
Chinese tyre maker Zhongce Rubber is investing $500 million in a new manufacturing plant in Ho Chi Minh City, with the project approved and land subleased this week.
Zhongce Rubber secures approval for $500 million plant
Photo: IDICO

On November 12, Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Management Authority and IDICO Corporation held a ceremony to grant approval and sign the land sublease agreement with Zhongce Rubber Vietnam Co., Ltd. The plant will sit in IDICO Phu My II Expansion Industrial Park, covering 34.42 hectares and focusing on tyres and other products for the tyre industry.

Established in 1958 in Hangzhou, China, Zhongce Rubber is one of the world's major tyre manufacturers. According to information released by the group, it has ranked first in revenue among tyre makers in mainland China since 2009 and has been among the world's 10 largest tyre manufacturers since 2012.

The project at IDICO Phu My II Expansion Industrial Park is central to the group's strategy to expand its manufacturing operations and global supply chain. With the total registered investment capital of $500 million, it will be developed in two phases.

Phase 1 is designed to produce three million semi-steel radial passenger car tyres and one million all-steel radial truck and bus tyres a year. Phase 2 is expected to add annual capacity of two million passenger car tyres, 500,000 truck and bus tyres, and 150,000 tonnes of rubber compounds. Under the group's plan, Phase 1 is expected to begin operations in July 2028, followed by Phase 2 in July 2030.

The plant's products will primarily serve export markets while also meeting demand in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Once operational, it is expected to strengthen the tyre industry's supply chain, support the growth of supporting industries, logistics, and related services, create jobs, and contribute to Ho Chi Minh City's socioeconomic development.

IDICO Phu My II Expansion Industrial Park is one of the key industrial hubs in southern Vietnam, with direct links to the Cai Mep – Thi Vai deepwater port complex, regional transport networks, and international freight routes. These advantages ease the import of raw materials, manufacturing operations, and the export of finished products.

Japan leads foreign investment in Hung Yen with $6.82 billion Japan leads foreign investment in Hung Yen with $6.82 billion

With 205 projects and total registered capital of $6.82 billion, Japan is Hung Yen’s largest foreign investor by investment value.
LITE-ON opens first phase of Quang Ninh factory LITE-ON opens first phase of Quang Ninh factory

LITE-ON Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd. has inaugurated the first phase of its LITEON Quang Ninh factory at AMATA Song Khoai Industrial Park, marking a new step in the group's manufacturing expansion and long-term investment in Vietnam.
LŌ-GOI Vietnam completes lease transaction with Amphenol Corporation LŌ-GOI Vietnam completes lease transaction with Amphenol Corporation

On November 13, LŌ-GOI Group announced the completion of a 121,000 square metre lease with a subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation, one of the world’s largest designers and manufacturers of connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, and sensors.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
IDICO manufacturing Zhongce Rubber tire

Related Contents

LŌ-GOI Vietnam completes lease transaction with Amphenol Corporation

LŌ-GOI Vietnam completes lease transaction with Amphenol Corporation

Danish footwear maker ECCO halts Vietnam factory operations

Danish footwear maker ECCO halts Vietnam factory operations

Vietnam manufacturing growth eases in October as export orders fall

Vietnam manufacturing growth eases in October as export orders fall

World Bank raises Vietnam's 2026 GDP growth forecast to 7.4 per cent

World Bank raises Vietnam's 2026 GDP growth forecast to 7.4 per cent

Investors interest amid ongoing reshuffling of global manufacturing

Investors interest amid ongoing reshuffling of global manufacturing

MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing

MTA Hanoi 2026 powers next phase of northern manufacturing

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Hanoi requires preparation of routes and construction locations for five urban rail lines

Hanoi requires preparation of routes and construction locations for five urban rail lines

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Chinese automakers in Vietnam: New competitive landscape and power of local partners

Chinese automakers in Vietnam: New competitive landscape and power of local partners

Ho Chi Minh City launches programme to promote cultural diversity

Ho Chi Minh City launches programme to promote cultural diversity

Vietnamese furniture businesses must embrace global trends

Vietnamese furniture businesses must embrace global trends

$100 million committed to technology businesses in VIFC-HCMC

$100 million committed to technology businesses in VIFC-HCMC

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020