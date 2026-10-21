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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PUFsecurity secures OCP SAFE approval for PUFrt semiconductor IP

October 21, 2026 | 14:52
(0) user say
Semiconductor IP vendor PUFsecurity earned OCP S.A.F.E. Scope 3 security approval for its PUFrt hardware root-of-trust silicon platform.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PUFsecurity, a subsidiary of eMemory Technology, was spotlighted at Microsoft's Caliptra Workshop on October 12, the opening day of the sold-out 2026 OCP Global Summit. The workshop drew nearly 400 attendees.

In his talk, "Caliptra Specification to Silicon Reality & a Turnkey Solution for Ecosystem Integrations," PUFsecurity Principal Security Architect Kent Chuang highlighted how PUFrt helps bring the open-source Caliptra specification into production-ready silicon for AI data centers.

PUFrt has also received OCP S.A.F.E. approval following an independent Scope 3 security assessment and is now listed on the OCP Marketplace, marking an important milestone in advancing hardware security for cloud and AI infrastructure.

PUFrt: The Physical Security Anchor for the Caliptra Architecture

Caliptra is an open-source hardware Root-of-Trust architecture developed under the Open Compute Project (OCP), designed to provide every chip in cloud servers with a verifiable identity and a trusted boot path.

As AI infrastructure continues to expand rapidly, every chip within a data center must have a verifiable identity. Caliptra is becoming the standard for establishing this trust, while PUFrt provides the underlying physical security foundation, from key generation to chip mass-production testing, ensuring security throughout the supply chain and enabling large-scale deployment across the ecosystem.

PUFrt integrates eMemory's NeoPUF technology to generate chip-specific Unique Device Secrets (UDS), NeoFuse anti-fuse One-Time Programmable (OTP) memory for on-chip data storage, and an entropy source compliant with NIST SP 800-90B standards. As an early adopter of Caliptra, PUFrt has already been successfully integrated into Caliptra products from ASPEED, a leading provider of server management chips (BMC/SMC), as well as security systems from several major memory manufacturers and networking-related chips.

OCP S.A.F.E. Scope 3 Approval: Independently Assessed for Physical Attack Resistance

PUFrt completed its Scope 3 assessment in 2026, focusing on its ability to resist physical threats, including fault injection and side-channel attacks. The OCP S.A.F.E. program provides an industry-wide, standardized, and independent security review framework for hardware and software, helping customers avoid repetitive security assessments.

For silicon Roots of Trust, resistance to physical attacks is particularly important because the cryptographic keys and device secrets they protect serve as the foundation for higher-level security functions.

Supporting the Agentic AI Era with Caliptra

As AI infrastructure evolves to support Agentic AI workloads capable of autonomous decision-making, data center security architectures are rapidly transitioning from proprietary, closed systems toward standardized, open-source architectures such as Caliptra.

PUFrt now fully supports Caliptra 1.x and 2.x silicon IP requirements on advanced process nodes. Through PUFsecurity's "One-Stop-Shop Service," chip design teams can access a complete, pre-validated solution integrating Caliptra and PUFrt, covering verification, certification support, and end-to-end engineering guidance, significantly shortening the development-to-mass-production timeline.

The OCP Marketplace listing for PUFsecurity's OCP S.A.F.E.-approved PUFrt is available here.

For more information, visit www.pufsecurity.com.

By PR Newswire

PUFsecurity Corporation; eMemory Technology Inc.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
PUFsecurity OCP SAFE semiconductor PUFrt

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