Nam A Bank partners with ADB to promote trade finance

The bank signed the Issuing Bank Agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) on June 25, marking an important milestone in advancing digital transformation and expanding into international markets.

ADB is a multilateral development bank established in 1996 with the mission of promoting sustainable economic growth, reducing poverty and enhancing the quality of life in the Asia-Pacific region. The organisation possesses stringent international standards for risk management, regulatory compliance, and sustainable development.

ADB has established a partnership and granted a trade finance package to Nam A Bank, underscoring the bank's strong financial capacity, transparency, and high reputation on the international stage.

Under the agreement, ADB will grant a trade finance package worth $50 million to Nam A Bank. ADB will issue guarantees to confirming banks to support Nam A Bank's payment obligations for eligible transactions.

With the mechanism, Nam A Bank is well-positioned to enhance capabilities and expand its portfolio of flagship products like import and export letters of credit, bank guarantees, Standby Letters of Credit, document discounting, bill of exchange acceptance, and financing of short-term commercial loans. At the same time, the partnership facilitates better acceptance from international banks during transactions with Nam A Bank and optimises transaction processing times. It also addresses delays faced by Vietnamese enterprises, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), participating in global value chains.

Vo Hoang Hai, deputy CEO of Nam A Bank, said, “The strategic partnership with Nam A Bank underscores the prestige and financial capabilities of Nam A Bank in the market. The participation in the prestigious TSCFP elevates the brand's position and creates a solid foundation for the bank to increase its internal strength, optimise financial structuring solutions, and enhance its market service capabilities.”

He further noted that under the strategic partnership, the bank will focus on four key areas. First is to expand the scale and capacity of trade finance, with priority support for SMEs. The second is the deepening of cooperation with the global banking network. Third is to pioneer the promotion of green trade finance, shaping sustainable and environmentally friendly supply chains. Fourth is to accelerate the comprehensive digital transformation in trade finance operations to achieve optimal performance in speed, accuracy, and compliance with the most stringent international standards.

The deal with ADB is part of Nam A Bank’s long-term strategy to deeply penetrate the international financial market. Notably, Nam A Bank has a plan to establish a member bank at Vietnam's International Finance Centre to bridge capital flows. Efforts have been made to strengthen collaboration with leading global financial institutions and development organisations such as J.P. Morgan, FMO, Proparco, and Sinopac to effectively attract foreign currency.

Thanks to these efforts, Nam A Bank continuously receives large and long-term financial resources from reputable global partners such as the International Finance Corporation, Symbiotics, BlueOrchard, GCPF, and responsAbility to diversify its foreign capital portfolio. Since the beginning of 2026, Nam A Bank has successfully secured nearly $300 million in international funding from reputable partners.

The collaboration with international financial institutions facilitates the bank gaining access to technologies, financial products, and best management practices from leading global financial groups. It also reflects the recognition of the international market for Nam A Bank’s pursuit of international best practices, including International Financial Reporting Standards, Basel III, and environmental, social, and governance frameworks.

Entering a new phase of development with many growth drivers, Nam A Bank is promoting its strategic pillars in international payments, trade finance, foreign exchange trading, capital management, and market research. Thus, the bank continues to perfect its comprehensive financial services ecosystem, enhance its competitiveness, and increase the value for customers.

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