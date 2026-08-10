Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Institutional reform to drive central Vietnam's coastal economy

August 10, 2026 | 08:45
(0) user say
Vietnam's proposed special economic zone model seeks to create a new institutional framework for central coastal economic zones, enhancing governance, attracting strategic investment, and strengthening regional competitiveness and long-term economic growth.

The Ministry of Justice announced on July 10 that it is seeking public comments on the draft Law on Urban Development (formerly known as the Law on Special Urban Areas). For the first time, the draft introduces the concept of a special economic zone (SEZ) and proposes that it be established as a provincial-level administrative unit under a province or centrally governed city.

Under the draft, an SEZ would be established in strategically important locations, organised under a distinctive governance model, and operated with exceptional mechanisms to boost the socioeconomic development of the locality, the region, and the country.

The government would decide on the establishment of an SEZ after obtaining opinions from the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Institutional reform to drive central Vietnam's coastal economy
Photo: baodautu.vn

The draft outlines two options for determining the establishment criteria. Under the first option, an SEZ must be a coastal EZ already established by the prime minister, with a population of at least 50,000, a minimum area of 500 square km, an international airport or a Class I seaport, a relatively independent geographical space, and designation as a strategic area to be developed into a new growth pole.

The second option authorises the government to issue detailed criteria, providing greater flexibility during implementation.

Beyond expanding the scale of development or offering investment incentives, one of the draft's most notable features is its proposal for a new governance model.

Under this framework, each SEZ would have its own administrative authority established by the provincial government. The chairperson of the SEZ People's Committee would be granted broader powers over personnel management and organisational structure. Customs operations would also be organised under a unified mechanism within the zone to shorten customs clearance times and improve administrative efficiency.

According to experts, the proposal reflects a significant shift in the development mindset for economic zones, moving toward the creation of an integrated development space rather than the overlapping administrative procedures that currently exist.

In central Vietnam, after nearly three decades of development, coastal EZs such as Chu Lai, Dung Quat, Van Phong, Nghi Son, and Chan May-Lang Co have become key growth engines.

These zones have played an important role in attracting investment, promoting industrial development, logistics, and exports, while driving economic growth across many localities.

However, the reality is that after nearly 30 years, there remain significant disparities in the level of development and operational efficiency among the country's economic zones, with many still unable to attract globally significant strategic investors.

Pham Ho Hoang Long, general director of Vinh Hung Energy Investment JSC, revealed that alongside the ongoing review and amendment of several laws, including the Land Law, the study of a SEZ model demonstrates the government's determination to remove institutional delays and create innovative reforms to encourage economic growth and development.

“For central Vietnam, this represents a significant opportunity and marks the beginning of a new approach to the development of coastal economic zones,” he said.

According to Long, after many years of development, the greatest obstacle is no longer land availability or investment incentives, as most economic zones nationwide already offer broadly similar policies on tax exemptions and reductions, land rental incentives, and investment support.

Meanwhile, large-scale projects still have to navigate multiple administrative procedures relating to investment approval, construction, land, environmental compliance, and sector-specific regulations. This would lengthen project preparation time and increases opportunity costs for businesses.

"In the race to entice global investment, the speed of decision-making and the ability to facilitate rapid and effective project implementation are often just as important as tax and financial incentives," Long said.

"Studying the SEZ model should be viewed as a step towards creating a new institutional space where administrative procedures are streamlined, authority is more strongly decentralised, and governance mechanisms become more flexible. Under such a model, competitive advantages will stem from governance capacity and the overall quality of the investment environment, as much as from tax incentives or land rental costs," he added.

Experts noted that central Vietnam's coastal economic zones possess numerous advantages, including deep-water seaports, extensive land reserves for industrial development, strategic connectivity along the East-West Economic Corridor, and their role as emerging hubs for energy, logistics, and processing industries.

However, to transform these natural advantages into genuine competitive strengths, the region requires a sufficiently differentiated institutional framework capable of narrowing the gap with leading investment destinations across the region.

The competitive edge of coastal economic zones will increasingly depend on tax incentives, land availability, institutional quality, governance capacity, and the speed of project implementation.

Carlsberg Vietnam brings joy to 7,500 Central Vietnam households Carlsberg Vietnam brings joy to 7,500 Central Vietnam households

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Carlsberg Vietnam and Huda are continuing their annual tradition of giving back to the community.
Danang positioned as crucial economic hub for Central Vietnam Danang positioned as crucial economic hub for Central Vietnam

A new development space combined with an international financial hub and free trade zone, supported by special mechanisms, is expected to become a powerful launchpad shaping the central city of Danang into a future megacity.
EU and AFD help North-central Vietnam strengthen resilience to climate threats EU and AFD help North-central Vietnam strengthen resilience to climate threats

On May 15, the "Climate Resilient Urban Infrastructure in North-central Vietnam" project concluded its Technical Assistance phase, marking a shift from planning to lasting community empowerment.
Vietnam approves PPP study for $1 billion expressway for Central Vietnam Vietnam approves PPP study for $1 billion expressway for Central Vietnam

The Ministry of Construction has approved Khanh Hoa province to study a nearly $1 billion expressway linking Nha Trang and Dalat, a project expected to strengthen connectivity and drive regional economic growth.

By Ngoc Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Institutional breakthrough Coastal growth special economic zone Governance model strategic investment Regional competitiveness urban development SEZ

Related Contents

Positive signals from Vietnam’s first free trade zone in Danang

Positive signals from Vietnam’s first free trade zone in Danang

Danang International Fireworks Festival 2025 to be largest of its kind

Danang International Fireworks Festival 2025 to be largest of its kind

UNIQLO to expand its presence in central region

UNIQLO to expand its presence in central region

Danang the jewel in central region crown

Danang the jewel in central region crown

Kien Giang gets nod to delay special economic zone plans

Kien Giang gets nod to delay special economic zone plans

Phu Quoc aims to become special economic zone

Phu Quoc aims to become special economic zone

Ministry of Construction and ADB sign cooperation agreement

Ministry of Construction and ADB sign cooperation agreement

EBOOST secures investment from Grab to expand EV charging network

EBOOST secures investment from Grab to expand EV charging network

An Giang brings in $2.58 billion with 19 new investment ventures

An Giang brings in $2.58 billion with 19 new investment ventures

USABC firms explore aviation, seaport, rail investment in Vietnam

USABC firms explore aviation, seaport, rail investment in Vietnam

Italian Design Day 2026: a contemporary architecture and urban development dialogue

Italian Design Day 2026: a contemporary architecture and urban development dialogue

Gia Lai draws over $1bn in new investment so far this year

Gia Lai draws over $1bn in new investment so far this year

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Industrial Properties

Smarter, greener, and resilient IPs

Smarter, greener, and resilient IPs

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam's seafood exports grow in first seven months

Vietnam's seafood exports grow in first seven months

Bain Capital set to acquire Gong Cha

Bain Capital set to acquire Gong Cha

Smarter, greener, and resilient IPs

Smarter, greener, and resilient IPs

Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones hit Vietnam

Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones hit Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020