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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam strengthens inter-regional cooperation on enhancing AI capabilities

October 29, 2026 | 15:32
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International experts, policymakers and the business community gathered at a dialogue in Quang Ninh province on October 28 to discuss strengthening inter-regional cooperation on enhancing AI capabilities.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), in collaboration with the United Nations system in Vietnam, through the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator, and in coordination with the United Nations Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies, organised an inter-regional dialogue on enhancing AI capacity on October 28.

Vietnam strengthens inter-regional cooperation on enhancing AI capabilities
Photo: MST

The dialogue was part of the Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 on October 28-30, bringing together approximately 500 delegates from nearly 30 countries, focusing on AI cooperation and governance.

The discussion aimed to exchange experiences, identify gaps in AI capabilities among countries, and propose cooperation priorities to boost the inclusive, secure, and responsible development, application, and governance of AI. The discussion focused on human resource training, AI research, development, and deployment capabilities; access to computing infrastructure, data, experts, and financial resources; and the capacity to develop and implement AI policies and laws.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh said that in practice, AI governance cannot be separated from AI capabilities. A good policy framework is still insufficient if a country lacks the human resources, infrastructure, financial resources, or access to training to develop and use AI safely and responsibly. If not addressed promptly, the capabilities gap will become a development gap.

“Vietnam's approach is based on three pillars: institutions and policies; human resources and talent; infrastructure, data, and the AI ​​startup community. These are also the capacity gaps that today's dialogue aims to address. We believe that AI development is a shared journey, and no country can complete it alone. Vietnam pursues a harmonious approach that balances promoting development with ensuring effective governance, with a people-centred approach, and is ready to share experiences and learn from international partners,” he said.

Vietnam strengthens inter-regional cooperation on enhancing AI capabilities
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh. Photo: MST

Vietnam recognises AI as a crucial driver of scientific and technological development, innovation, and digital transformation. The country has taken concrete steps. The Artificial Intelligence Law, passed by the National Assembly in December 2025 and effective from March 1, 2026, is Vietnam's first specialised law on AI, managing it based on risk levels and with a human-centred approach. In August, the government approved the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence to 2030, with a vision to 2045. Our consistent view is that laws should not be barriers, but rather a foundation for AI development,” he noted.

The Global Digital Compact, adopted at the United Nations Summit on the Future in September 2024, is the first global document on digital cooperation and AI governance. Within the framework of the compact, the United Nations initiated the Advanced AI Capacity Building Network, with Vietnam being one of the first 26 countries and organisations to become a full member in July 2026. The compact also serves as the basis for the United Nations General Assembly to establish the global dialogue on AI governance.

The dialogue in Quang Ninh is a recurring contribution to this process, leading up to the next dialogue scheduled to be held in New York in 2027. Through this, Vietnam and its partners will exchange views on the conditions for countries, especially developing countries, to participate more effectively in the global development and governance of AI.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam AI inter-regional cooperation AI capabilities dialogue technology Vietnam International Digital Week

Themes: Digital Transformation

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