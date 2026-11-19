LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The public has a new opportunity to participate in shaping the future of the Internet's domain name space. Today, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the global nonprofit that coordinates the Domain Name System, opened a forum for public input on applications proceeding in the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) Program: 2026 Round.

The New gTLD Program is an ICANN community-driven initiative that supports the continued expansion of the Domain Name System (DNS) through the introduction of new gTLDs – the part of an Internet address that comes after the last dot. The goals of the program are to foster diversity, encourage competition, and enhance the utility of the DNS.

The new gTLD application submission window, which closed on 12 August 2026, garnered more than 1,600 applications from around the world. The applications included globally recognized brands, geographical areas, and communities. Providing the means to encourage public input in this process is a critical part of ICANN's multistakeholder model which is bottom-up and consensus-based.

As part of the new gTLD evaluation process, the public has an opportunity to comment on the applications through ICANN's Application Comment Forum. Application comments provide a mechanism for the public to bring relevant information and issues to the attention of ICANN, applicants, and evaluators. The forum will be open until 16 March 2027. Details on how to submit a comment can be found in the comment forum user guide.

In addition to public comments, objections to applications may be submitted and will be recognized on specific legal grounds. If the string (or name) violates generally accepted legal norms of morality and public order; if the name causes user confusion (e.g., singular versus plural), or if it violates legal rights or community standards – meaning that the proposed name unfairly targets or harms a distinct group of people – objections may be filed with the program's Dispute Resolution Service Providers. Information on filing objections can be found on the program's community input webpage.

More information about ICANN's transparency and accountability commitments is available on this webpage.