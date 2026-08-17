YADEA opens three flagship electric vehicle stores in Cebu

CEBU, Philippines, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global electric mobility brand YADEA on Saturday announced the opening of three new flagship stores in Cebu, Philippines. The milestone marks another important step in the company's expansion across the Philippine market and reinforces its long-term commitment to Southeast Asia.

The three-store launch marks a significant new phase in YADEA's expansion in the Philippines. Previously, the brand's retail network was primarily concentrated in Metro Manila and the northern regions of the country, with 68 flagship stores and service locations established across these areas. The addition of three stores in Cebu further strengthens YADEA's presence in Central Philippines and accelerates its expansion into new regional markets.

The new stores are launched in partnership with M Lhuillier, one of the Philippines' leading non-bank financial service providers. With more than 3,000 branches nationwide, M Lhuillier's local network will help more consumers discover and experience YADEA electric mobility products.

As demand for greener and more efficient mobility continues to grow, YADEA is advancing its localization strategy through a diversified product portfolio designed for different riding needs.

Among its key models, the YADEA EPOC electric scooter delivers up to 3200W peak power and a range of up to 100 kilometers, making it a practical option for everyday commuting.

The YADEA CL8 electric tricycle, featuring spacious dual-row seating, offering a practical solution for family transportation.

The Philippines has become one of YADEA's key markets in Southeast Asia. Moving forward, YADEA will continue investing in localized operations, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to deliver smarter, more convenient, and reliable electric mobility solutions while supporting the development of sustainable transportation across Southeast Asia.

For more information about YADEA's products and store locations in the Philippines, please visit www.yadea.ph.