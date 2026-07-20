Agoda: South Korean solo travel interest rises

SEOUL, South Korea, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While traveling with family, friends, or loved ones has its own appeal, a growing number of South Koreans are choosing to set off on their own. Solo travel offers the freedom to explore at one's own pace and provides an opportunity to recharge without having to accommodate others' preferences. Reflecting this shift, the latest insights from digital travel platform Agoda revealed that interest in solo travel among South Koreans increased by 9% compared to last year, with accommodation searches rising 7% for domestic travels and 11% for international getaways.

Based on accommodation searches made by South Korean solo travelers during the first five months of the year, Seoul emerged as the most in-demand domestic destination. Jeju, Busan, Incheon, and Gangneung completed the top five.

Regional Government Initiatives Spark Growing Domestic Solo Travel Interest

Among them, Gangneung continues to attract travelers seeking a relaxing escape by the sea. Located just two hours from Seoul by KTX, the coastal city offers a wide range of experiences, from scenic beaches and lifestyle complexes to trendy cafes, restaurants, and picturesque photo spots. In response to the growing number of independent visitors, many local eateries also provide single-serving options, allowing travelers to enjoy the region's culinary offerings with greater convenience.

Meanwhile, Donghae recorded the fastest growth among domestic destinations, with accommodation search volume from solo travelers increasing by 28% year-on-year. The city's efforts to enhance the experience for independent visitors and promote regional tourism, including its "Solo Traveler-Friendly Business Certification Program", are likely contributing factors behind the rising interest.

Japan Remains Overseas Solo-travel Favorite; Jakarta Emerges as Rising Star

Looking beyond South Korea, Japan dominated the overseas rankings. Tokyo ranked first, followed by Osaka and Fukuoka, as favorites among South Korean solo travelers. Their proximity to South Korea, reputation for safety, and efficient public transportation networks make them particularly attractive for those traveling alone. Solo travelers also have their eyes on Southeast Asia, with Jakarta and Da Nang rounding out the top five.

Jakarta stood out with the highest increase in interest, recording a more than 30x rise in accommodation searches. The Indonesian capital has gained attention following the launch of a new flight route in April, alongside special promotional fares, and as a destination where various K-pop idol concerts and fan meet-ups are held. Popular artists like ATEEZ, aespa, EXO, and NCT WISH, among others, held concerts in Jakarta in the first half of this year. In addition, the city is gaining recognition for its diverse offerings, including historical attractions, island-hopping opportunities, shopping, and local cuisine, all available at relatively affordable prices given the weakening rupiah.

As for travel timing, March emerged as the most popular month for solo travel during the first five months of the year, followed by January, April, February, and May. The popularity of March may be attributed to the arrival of spring, when mild weather and blooming flowers, as well as diverse festivals and events create ideal conditions for both domestic and international trips.

Alex Park, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda shared, "More travelers are expressing interest in solo journeys, drawn by the convenience, flexibility, and opportunity to recharge on their own terms. Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report also found that nearly one in four respondents plan to travel solo this year. Agoda is committed to supporting all types of travelers, including solo adventurers, by offering great value across flights, accommodations, and activities, helping them experience more for less."

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda ensures solo travelers can seamlessly combine their bookings in one convenient platform throughout their journey. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com to plan the perfect summer getaway.