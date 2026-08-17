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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The Business Show Asia returns to Singapore in August

August 17, 2026 | 16:12
(0) user say
Event organizers scheduled The Business Show Asia 2026 at Singapore Sands Expo Convention Centre across August 26 and 27.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of our 2025 event, we are returning to Singapore's Sands Expo & Convention Centre on 26th & 27th August 2026 for what promises to be our biggest and best edition to date!

This year, we will welcome 8,000 entrepreneurs and SMEs, alongside 250 leading brands exhibiting at the show and more than 150 industry experts sharing their knowledge and advice. The Business Show Asia continues to grow and evolve, cementing its position as Asia's leading event for SMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs.

Hear industry leaders share valuable insights on topics such as: how entrepreneurs can avoid costly mistakes, driving business growth with AI, hiring and building teams that scale, plus much more!

What to Expect from Our 2026 Event

The Business Show Asia will feature all of our most popular elements, enhanced and refined to deliver an even better experience. Take a look at what's in store for 2026:

SPEED NETWORKING: Make dozens of genuine connections in just one hour at our legendary speed networking sessions. Pitch yourself to fellow entrepreneurs, build valuable relationships, and connect with like-minded business professionals.

250+ EXHIBITORS: Discover business solutions designed to help your company grow and reach new heights. With leading brands from a wide range of sectors, including marketing, IT, finance, HR, legal, and more, you will find exhibitors offering the products and services your business needs.

OVER 150 SPEAKERS: Explore a packed agenda of business seminars featuring some of Asia's most influential speakers, all helping to shape the future of entrepreneurship, innovation, and growth. Hear from keynote speakers representing global brands such as LinkedIn, Microsoft, Salesforce, PayPal, and more.

MASTERCLASSES: Gain practical insights from experienced professionals, who have successfully navigated the challenges and opportunities of building and growing a business.

The Future Starts Here: Asia 2026

The Business Show Asia 2026 is set to return bigger, bolder, and more influential than ever. Whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur or an established executive, this event offers a powerful platform to unlock new strategies, explore emerging innovations, and build meaningful partnerships. With engaging seminars, hands-on masterclasses, top-tier exhibitors, and endless networking opportunities, this is the ultimate destination for anyone serious about scaling their business.

About The Business Show

Business Show Media is the global event organiser behind The Business Show series, celebrating more than 25 years of empowering entrepreneurs, SMEs, and startups around the world. With a proven track record of delivering over 50 editions across cities including London, Miami, Sydney, Singapore, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, the company continues to connect business owners with the tools and expertise they need to succeed.

As Asia's leading business event, The Business Show Asia brings together thousands of business owners and founders in Singapore. Attendees gain access to cutting-edge tools, industry-leading speakers, expert-led masterclasses, and invaluable networking opportunities, making it the region's must-attend event for business growth.

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of The Business Show Asia.

Get Your FREE Ticket Here!

Tickets for The Business Show Asia are completely free, giving visitors access to every feature of the show. We look forward to welcoming you to the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on 26th & 27th August 2026. Find out more information on our website here. Click here to secure your place!

https://www.asiabusinessshow.com/
marketing@singaporebusinessshow.sg
65 8371 6847

By PR Newswire

The Business Show Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Business Show Asia singapore Singapore Sands Expo Leading brands exhibiting

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