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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Agoda highlights Asia's top 'glow-cation' destinations

August 10, 2026 | 11:43
(0) user say
Agoda highlighted Asia's premier destinations for the growing "glow-cation" trend, a travel style focused on beauty treatments and wellness experiences, citing the region's cutting-edge beauty innovations.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'glow-cation' trend is captivating travelers worldwide, offering a journey focused on beauty treatments and wellness experiences. Asia, with its unique style offerings and cutting-edge beauty innovations, stands out as a premier destination for those seeking to enhance their personal style and rejuvenate their appearance. Digital travel platform Agoda showcases some of Asia's most alluring style and wellness destinations, each promising a distinct beauty journey worth the trip.

A 'glow-cation' is the perfect opportunity for travelers to not only experience the destination but also pamper and rejuvenate themselves through a variety of beauty-focused experiences, from transformative haircuts and personal style analyses to advanced skincare treatments and wellness rituals. Discover Agoda's curated guide to five must-visit destinations in Asia offering iconic beauty experiences for every traveler:

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City is making waves with its Toc Tầng (Layered Wolf Cut), a Vietnamese take on shaggy, layered hairstyles. The city is also known for affordable nail art, offering intricate 3D designs for a glamorous manicure. Travelers can also add on a Vietnamese head spa session for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience, making it a must-visit for beauty seekers.

Seoul, South Korea

Seoul stands out as a beauty mecca, offering sought-after K-beauty treatments like Glass Skin Facials and Aqua Peeling. These multi-step hydration treatments use galvanic ions and essences to achieve the coveted translucent "glass skin" look. The city is also famous for semi-permanent makeup, with world-class clinics providing brow embroidery and lip blushing. Additionally, innovative scalp spas offer treatments that are both relaxing and revitalizing, making Seoul a top destination for beauty enthusiasts.

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is where tradition meets trendsetting style. The Kobido Facial Massage, an ancient Japanese practice known as the "art of eternal youth," employs a manual technique that combines rapid tapping, kneading, and lymphatic drainage to naturally lift and sculpt facial contours. For those looking for a stylish transformation, the Hime cut, with its sharp, geometric layers, is a must-try. Travelers can also try onsen-inspired facial treatments using volcanic ash and mineral-rich hot spring ingredients, for a unique and luxurious skincare experience.

Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei is emerging as a hotspot in Asia for beauty lovers. Travelers can enjoy Gua Sha facials, where traditional techniques are enhanced with modern serums to offer a transformative lifting effect. Eyelash perms are another popular choice, providing a semi-permanent lift that adds allure to any look. For those seeking a playful twist, Bubble Tea Spa Treatments use tea extracts and tapioca-inspired products to create a unique skincare experience that delights the senses.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is a thriving hub in Southeast Asia for innovative beauty therapies. Visitors can indulge in IV Drip Beauty Therapy, featuring skin-brightening glutathione and vitamin C, widely available across the city. For a touch of opulence, Gold Leaf Facials offer a luxurious experience with 24k gold. Meanwhile, Thai Herbal Compress Treatments provide a holistic approach to beauty and wellness, combining traditional techniques with aromatic herbs for a soothing escape.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda shared, "Asia offers a treasure trove of beauty and wellness experiences that are perfect for a 'glow-cation'. Travelers can try everything from unique traditional treatments to the latest, cutting-edge innovations. Agoda makes it easier than ever to book these experiences, with a wide range of beauty and style-focused activities to choose from, alongside flights, and accommodations all in one place."

Travelers seeking a 'glow-cation' can browse over 6 million holiday properties, along with more than 300,000 activities and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app or visit Agoda.com for more.

By PR Newswire

Agoda

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Agoda top 'glow-cation' destinations Beauty treatments

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