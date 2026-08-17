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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tencent outlines strategic roadmap toward operational carbon neutrality goals

August 17, 2026 | 16:03
(0) user say
Technology conglomerate Tencent released its progress report detailing infrastructure power efficiency and renewable electricity integration across server operations.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent (0700.HK) published its Carbon Neutrality Mid-Term Report and launched an accompanying interactive microsite, sharing its progress to date and pathway toward achieving carbon neutrality across its own operations and supply chain by 2030.

The report comes as the rapid growth of artificial intelligence is creating a defining energy challenge for the technology sector. AI workloads are raising rack power demand by up to tenfold, placing new pressure on electricity supply, cooling and infrastructure. At the same time, AI is emerging as a powerful tool for improving efficiency, integrating renewable energy and accelerating low-carbon innovation beyond the technology sector.

The report showcases Tencent's response to the AI-energy challenge: improving the efficiency of computing infrastructure, aligning electricity demand more closely with renewable energy availability, and applying AI and digital technologies to support decarbonization beyond its own operations, while tracking progress toward its 2030 carbon neutrality commitments.

As Tencent Chairman and CEO Ma Huateng writes in the report, "We are applying our digital and AI capabilities to cut emissions within our own infrastructure – and we believe AI holds far greater potential still: to accelerate low-carbon innovation, lift efficiency, and support broader environmental transformation in industries beyond our own."

Redesigning infrastructure for the AI era

One example is T-AIDC, Tencent's next-generation data center architecture for the AI era. AI workloads have increased rack power demand from 6–8 kW to 30–100 kW or more, placing new requirements on power delivery, cooling and system design. T-AIDC addresses these demands through an integrated architecture designed for high-density computing and delivers power-supply efficiency of up to 98%.

Applying AI and innovation beyond our own operations

Beyond its own infrastructure, Tencent is exploring how AI and digital technologies can support emissions reductions across a range of sectors.

In steel production, AI-driven scheduling and digital twin technologies can help plants become more flexible in when and how they use energy, reducing emissions, lowering costs and supporting grid stability. Tencent is also working with partners to better align data center workloads with renewable energy supply through AI-powered scheduling, helping integrate more variable renewable electricity into energy-intensive digital infrastructure.

Tencent is also helping climate technologies move from research to real-world deployment through CarbonX Program, supporting innovation in areas such as carbon removal, carbon utilization and long-duration energy storage. This work is complemented by TanLIVE, Tencent's climate intelligence platform, which helps connect governments, investors and climate-tech stakeholders while improving access to climate solutions, data and investment opportunities.

Delivering progress toward carbon neutrality

Alongside these broader efforts, the report demonstrates Tencent's continued focus on reducing emissions at source through energy efficiency, renewable electricity procurement and low-carbon infrastructure, guided by a carbon-mitigation hierarchy that prioritizes avoiding, reducing and replacing emissions.

That approach is translating into measurable progress. Renewable electricity consumption increased from 22.0% in 2024 to 48.5% in 2025, while owned data centers achieved an 82.9% renewable electricity share. Since announcing its carbon neutrality commitment, Tencent has procured more than 6.5 billion kWh of green electricity.

Sharing progress to advance the conversation

By sharing both its progress and the work behind it, Tencent aims to contribute to a broader conversation about how the technology industry can manage the energy demands of AI while using digital innovation to support the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

Explore the Carbon Neutrality Mid-Term Report and interactive microsite at https://www.tencent.com/climate/

By PR Newswire

Tencent

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Tencent Carbon Neutrality Mid-Term Report supply chain

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