Vietnam proposes cooperation initiatives at China-ASEAN construction meeting

September 16, 2025 | 10:00
A delegation from Vietnam's Ministry of Construction (MoC) led by Deputy Minister Nguyen Tuong Van participated in the 2025 China-ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on Construction in Guangxi province on September 15.

With the theme of empowering digital intelligence, inheriting and promoting cultural values, and high-quality development in the China-ASEAN construction industry, the event allowed ASEAN member countries and China to share visions and experiences, and propose strategic cooperation solutions for housing and urban development.

Vietnam proposes cooperation initiatives at China-ASEAN construction meeting
The 2025 China-ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on Construction in Guangxi province, China. Photo: MoC

Deputy Minister Van asserted Vietnam's commitment to proactively and responsibly participating in regional cooperation mechanisms, typically the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN).

Given the region’s shared challenges, especially the impact of climate change on urbanisation, the Vietnamese delegation proposed three key areas of cooperation, including maintaining and promoting the role of the annual ministerial conference as a key mechanism to address common issues and form specific action initiatives.

The others were organising joint in-depth research programmes on urgent topics such as smart cities, climate change response and heritage preservation in the digital environment, and strengthening the exchange and learning of practical experiences in applying technology and digital intelligence to build smart, resilient, and liveable cities.

These proposals clearly demonstrate the spirit of cooperation for common interests and received consensus and high appreciation from the participating countries.

Participating countries agreed to adopt the Guilin Initiative, which is expected to lay a foundation for a new phase of deeper and more substantive cooperation, aiming to build a shared sustainable and prosperous development future.

The event’s success reaffirmed the importance of the ASEAN–China cooperation mechanism, while underscoring Vietnam’s strong commitment to working with other nations to build a dynamic, resilient, and inclusive Asia.

During the business trip on September 14-17, the Vietnamese delegation had important bilateral talks with China and Malaysia to enhance cooperation in construction and urban development.

Specifically, during talks with Malaysian Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming, both sides expressed their delight at the robust partnership and agreed to expedite the signing of an MoU on housing cooperation.

Malaysia also proposed the possibilities of launching another direct flight between the two countries to facilitate trade and investment. Technical agencies from both sides will continue working on the details of future cooperation.

Construction firms seek changes to bidding mechanism for large-scale projects Construction firms seek changes to bidding mechanism for large-scale projects

Construction firms are seeking amendments to the Law on Bidding to create better conditions to implement projects.
Capella Land starts construction of industrial park in Ninh Binh Capella Land starts construction of industrial park in Ninh Binh

Nam Dinh Infrastructure Development Investment JSC, a member of Capella Land JSC, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 200-hectare Trung Thanh Industrial Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh on August 21.
Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law Ministry of Construction updates draft Water Supply and Sewerage Law

A comprehensive legal framework is being prepared for Vietnam's water sector, with a new law on water supply and sewerage scheduled for completion in 2026.
Hoa Binh's restructuring strategy and goal to reclaim leadership in Vietnam’s construction industry Hoa Binh's restructuring strategy and goal to reclaim leadership in Vietnam’s construction industry

Amid the volatility in Vietnam's construction sector, Hoa Binh Construction Group has been implementing strategic steps to comprehensively restructure, aiming to reclaim its leading position. Dr. Jerry Nguyen (Nguyen Kinh Luan), chair of Group Restructuring Board, member of the Board of Directors, and deputy general director of Investment and International Business Development, spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about insights on the group's restructuring strategy, sustainable development direction, cultural identity, and plans to build a successor leadership team to propel Hoa Binh onto the global stage.

By Bich Thuy

TagTag:
Vietnam construction China-ASEAN Construction Ministerial Roundtable cooperation initiatives

