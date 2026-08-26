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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

South Korea's Advanced Water Technology signs MoU with Phu Tho

August 26, 2026 | 15:51
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Advanced Water Technology has signed an MoU with the Phu Tho Investment Promotion and Business Support Centre to explore collaborative opportunities in water environment and energy investment in the locality.
South Korea's Advanced Water Technology signs MoU with Phu Tho
Photo courtesy of the Phu Tho Investment Promotion and Business Support Centre

The agreement focuses on researching, surveying, and advancing a proposed project covering activated carbon filter manufacturing, water environment, and energy in Phu Tho.

South Korea's Advanced Water Technology specialises in wastewater treatment and environmental technologies. Since its inception in 2010, the company has developed various water treatment solutions, including ceramic membrane technology. The company is expanding its technology and manufacturing footprint into international markets, including Vietnam.

Under the MoU, the two sides will work together to research and survey potential investment sites, with the centre facilitating Advanced Water Technology's access to provincial information, regulations, and policies. Advanced Water Technology will lead technical research, feasibility studies, and investment procedures in accordance with Vietnamese law, with the aim of ensuring the project's viability and long-term effectiveness.

Phu Tho has identified South Korea as one of its leading sources of foreign investment, with 396 projects and approximately $5.65 billion in cumulative investment to date. The province has stated that it is prioritising high-technology, clean industry, clean energy, environmental protection, circular economy, and resource-efficiency projects as part of its development strategy – an orientation that aligns closely with Advanced Water Technology's core technology and business focus.

“This MoU represents an important step in Advanced Water Technology's efforts to bring our water treatment and environmental technology to new markets in Vietnam,” said Cho Sung Yeon, CEO of Advanced Water Technology. “We look forward to working closely with Phu Tho to conduct thorough research and site surveys, and to explore how our activated carbon filter and water treatment solutions can contribute to the province's environmental and economic development goals.”

Before the signing, an Advanced Water Technology delegation surveyed a potential investment site at Song Lo II Industrial Park, developed by Vinh Phuc Infrastructure Development JSC, as part of its ongoing due diligence process in the region.

Advanced Water Technology and the centre will continue to coordinate on next steps, including detailed site studies and the development of formal investment procedures, in preparation for a possible future project agreement.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Phu Tho Advanced Water Technology MoU water energy infrastructure South Korea

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