Coteccons continues rise on Fortune Southeast Asia 500

The annual ranking, compiled by US magazine Fortune, honours the 500 largest enterprises by revenue across seven Southeast Asian nations. Since debuting at 376th place in 2024, Coteccons has surged 91 positions, reflecting its scale expansion and improved competitiveness.

Financial indicators are gathered transparently from public data and verified by independent third-party auditing organisations, Refinitiv and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In its latest publication released on June 17, Fortune marks Vietnam as a clear ‘new growth engine’ for the region. According to data, Vietnamese businesses achieved an average revenue growth rate of 10.5 per cent, significantly higher than the overall average of the list.

While accounting for less than 10 per cent of total Fortune Southeast Asia 500 revenue, Vietnamese firms contributed roughly a quarter of the entire list's revenue growth.

Concurrently, the region's growth momentum is increasingly shifting from the traditional heavyweights at the top towards the middle of the ranking – agile companies that are aggressively expanding their scale, fortifying capabilities, and climbing the global value chain.

In this macro-landscape, Coteccons stands out as a prime example of a Vietnamese company consistently elevating its position on the Fortune Southeast Asia 500.

In 2025, the company recorded approximately $980 million in revenue, $18 million in profit, and maintained a talent pool of nearly 3,000 employees.

Over three consecutive ranking cycles, Coteccons has risen from 376th place in 2024 to 304th in 2025, and now to 285th in 2026 – a steady and predictable growth trajectory. The consistent climb reflects the firm's expanding operational scale and solidifying competitive advantage despite intense industry volatility.

These calculated changes in strategy and corporate governance are clearly mirrored in Coteccons' scale and quality of growth.

In fiscal year 2026, the company is projected to cross $1.2 billion in revenue and $28 million in net profit. Simultaneously, its current backlog stands at a record $2.62 billion – the highest level in years – anchoring a rock-solid foundation for future growth periods.

This strong momentum is fuelled by both enhanced internal operational capabilities and key market trends, specifically Urbanisation, Industrialisation, and Going Global.

Among these strategic pillars, ‘Going Global’ is designated as a long-term spearhead to bring Vietnamese construction capabilities and workers to the international arena.

Coteccons is entering a transitional phase, shifting its focus from scale-driven expansion to quality-oriented growth

Alongside scaling up, Coteccons is optimising qualitative metrics including operational efficiency, cash flow quality, and risk management. The company's profit margins are projected to improve steadily, while days sales outstanding have dropped significantly – a decisive shift towards a more sustainable growth model.

The company's execution capabilities are anchored by a series of technically demanding, large-scale national infrastructure and commercial projects, such as the Gia Binh International Airport and the APEC Convention Centre in Phu Quoc Island. These milestones reinforce Coteccons' premier reputation among domestic clients and multinational corporations alike.

With this robust foundation, Coteccons is moving confidently into more complex, iconic, and high-value project segments, unlocking long-term growth potential.

Coteccons has made a significant mark on various key infrastructure projects in 2026, including the Phu Quoc APEC Convention Centre

Backed by a record backlog and expanding market opportunities, Coteccons is positioned to select transparent, high-value projects that align with its long-term strategy, risk management standards, and execution strengths, rather than chasing rapid growth at all costs.

Being honoured by Fortune for three consecutive years serves as a validation of these results and proves the business's readiness to capture upcoming industry opportunities.

"Coteccons is entering a strategic shift, moving from ‘growth’ to ‘quality growth'. This journey begins with disciplined governance, optimised operations, and robust execution capabilities. It lays the foundation for our long-term sustainability, enabling us to deliver practical value to clients by specialising our capabilities in areas where Coteccons holds distinct competitive advantages. In doing so, we unlock new opportunities to collaborate with strategic partners while cementing investors’ confidence in the quality of our growth," said Bolat Duisenov, chairman of Coteccons.

"Earning a spot on the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 is a powerful endorsement of our capabilities and brand equity. It is also a driving force behind our greater aspiration: to write Vietnam’s construction industry onto the regional and global construction map," he added.

Moving forward, Coteccons is committed to investing heavily in its execution capabilities, technology, and engineering talent to master this new phase of quality growth, delivering long-term value for clients, partners, shareholders, and workers.

Coteccons is Vietnam’s leading construction company with over two decades of experience delivering complex, iconic, and large-scale projects.

Embracing its identity as an Industry Leader, Coteccons defines its steering role not merely through financial metrics, but by raising industry standards and driving environmental, social, and governance practices.

The company is committed to building safer, more comfortable, and meaningful spaces, actively contributing to the sustainable development of communities and the economy.

Coteccons honoured as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s top firms Coteccons Construction JSC was the only general contractor in the construction industry recognised among Ho Chi Minh City’s Top 50 Outstanding Enterprises and Organisations with Leading Brands and Products.

Coteccons reports robust FY2025 results with strong revenue growth Coteccons Construction JSC has announced its financial results for Q4 and the full fiscal year 2025, reporting on-year increases in both revenue and profit, alongside a significantly expanded backlog and contract wins.