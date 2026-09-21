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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SCG opens first SCG Home retail destination in Hanoi

September 21, 2026 | 12:26
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Siam Cement Group has opened SCG Home Vietnam's first retail destination in Hanoi, introducing a modern one-stop experience model for home improvement.
SCG drives Vietnam’s quality living standards with launch of SCG Homes first retail destination in Vietnam
The ribbon-cutting ceremony of SCG Home Vietnam in Long Bien, Hanoi. Photo: SCG

SCG Home specialises in the distribution and retail of products and solutions related to home finishing materials, such as wall cladding, tiles, SPC flooring, fibre cement boards, roofing tiles, sanitary ware, and home décor. The flagship destination, spanning 5,500 square metres in Long Bien, was opened on September 19.

The launch reflects Siam Cement Group's (SCG's) long-term commitment to Vietnam, one of ASEAN's most dynamic markets. By understanding local consumers, SCG Home brings integrated home solutions that meet growing demand for a high-quality living environment.

Leveraging SCG's more than 100 years of expertise in building materials and construction, SCG Home Vietnam brings a distinct competitive advantage to Vietnam's retail ecosystem with smart, innovative home solutions. Beyond traditional retail, it aims to provide customers with a diverse range of products as well as professional advice and complete home solutions.

Tananan Decha-Umphai, director of SCG Home Vietnam, said, “Finishing a home is a journey involving numerous choices. We want to bring that journey into a convenient space where customers can enjoy a seamless and inspiring shopping experience with their families, selecting fixtures and materials for their homes. Our goal is to provide a centralised, comfortable, and inspiring shopping environment for Vietnamese consumers.”

SCG drives Vietnam’s quality living standards with launch of SCG Homes first retail destination in Vietnam
Photo: SCG

SCG Home Vietnam gathers trusted local and international brands across tiles, sanitary ware, furniture, and home solutions. The exhibition space is organised by functional zones, including mock-up houses and realistic bathroom showrooms, allowing customers to see, touch, and feel how products will look in real life before making a decision.

Accompanying customers throughout their shopping journey is a team of consultants who listen to their overall needs and budget, helping to connect choices across different product groups. Attention to the specific needs of Vietnamese families is also reflected in small details, such as the inclusion of safety accessories for the elderly in the bathroom.

SCG drives Vietnam’s quality living standards with launch of SCG Homes first retail destination in Vietnam
Photo: SCG

This experiential space reflects SCG's environmental, social, and governance purpose by introducing products and solutions that support energy efficiency, safety, and improved living environments. The opening of SCG Home Vietnam also marks another step in SCG's strategy to expand consumer-facing solutions in Vietnam, responding to growing demand for home improvement and quality living. This move accelerates SCG's Vietnam growth strategy while highlighting a broader business transformation aimed at elevating living standards for Vietnamese people.

This is SCG Home’s first retail chain in Vietnam and its second international chain. The move builds upon the legacy of SCG – a group that has maintained its leadership in the building materials sector in BrandAge’s Thailand's Most Admired Company rankings for 2025–2026, holding the top spot for 18 consecutive years.

SCG drives Vietnam’s quality living standards with launch of SCG Homes first retail destination in Vietnam
Photo: SCG
SCG drives Vietnam’s quality living standards with launch of SCG Homes first retail destination in Vietnam
Photo: SCG

Starting in Thailand, SCG Home now operates in several Southeast Asian markets, including Cambodia and Vietnam. The brand aims to improve living standards by helping Vietnamese consumers enjoy more comfortable, convenient, and safe homes.

At SCG Home, customers can find a comprehensive range of home products, from wall and floor tiles and wall cladding to sanitary ware, furniture, and home décor, all from genuine brands. Product categories are organised by functional zones, allowing customers to experience products in realistic settings and choose options suited to their family's lifestyle.

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After investing more than $7 billion over three decades, SCG now sees the country's net-zero transition as the next defining chapter of its development.
SCG reports stronger H1 results and reaffirms long-term commitment to Vietnam SCG reports stronger H1 results and reaffirms long-term commitment to Vietnam

As Vietnam continues to attract manufacturing investment and accelerate its green transition, SCG says it will continue investing in advanced manufacturing, sustainability and workforce development alongside reporting stronger first-half results.
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By Nguyen Huong

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TagTag:
SCG Group SCG Home long bien furniture construction

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