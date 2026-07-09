Vietnam and WEF to strengthen cooperation in AI and semiconductor technology

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan met with Maroun Kairouz, managing director at the WEF, on July 8. Minister Quan said Vietnam prioritises AI and semiconductor development as key growth drivers.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan (right) and Maroun Kairouz, managing director of WEF. Photo: MST

He outlined three challenges that also present significant opportunities: attracting talent, interconnected data, and optimising hardware infrastructure. He proposed that the WEF connect its network of experts to support Vietnam's AI ecosystem, enhance digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises, and collaborate on hosting APEC 2027 events.

Kairouz said Vietnam has a great opportunity to join the top 20 largest economies in the world thanks to its technological acumen, and expressed a desire to support Vietnam in promoting AI application in the industrial sector.

Photo: MST

Both sides agreed to finalise an MoU between the WEF and the Vietnamese government as soon as possible, which will serve as a framework for cooperation and support Vietnam's digital economy development.

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