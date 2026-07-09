Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and WEF to strengthen cooperation in AI and semiconductor technology

July 09, 2026 | 14:56
(0) user say
Vietnam and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have agreed to strengthen cooperation in AI and semiconductor technology, following a meeting in Hanoi.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan met with Maroun Kairouz, managing director at the WEF, on July 8. Minister Quan said Vietnam prioritises AI and semiconductor development as key growth drivers.

Vietnam and WEF to strengthen cooperation in AI and semiconductor technology
Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan (right) and Maroun Kairouz, managing director of WEF. Photo: MST

He outlined three challenges that also present significant opportunities: attracting talent, interconnected data, and optimising hardware infrastructure. He proposed that the WEF connect its network of experts to support Vietnam's AI ecosystem, enhance digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises, and collaborate on hosting APEC 2027 events.

Kairouz said Vietnam has a great opportunity to join the top 20 largest economies in the world thanks to its technological acumen, and expressed a desire to support Vietnam in promoting AI application in the industrial sector.

Vietnam and WEF to strengthen cooperation in AI and semiconductor technology
Photo: MST

Both sides agreed to finalise an MoU between the WEF and the Vietnamese government as soon as possible, which will serve as a framework for cooperation and support Vietnam's digital economy development.

Prime Minister: Science and technology, and digital transformation must serve economic development Prime Minister: Science and technology, and digital transformation must serve economic development

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has emphasised that sci-tech and digital transformation must directly serve socioeconomic development, becoming a driving force for double-digit economic growth, improving productivity, quality, and national self-reliance.
Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology studies Croatia’s experience in universal postal service delivery Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology studies Croatia’s experience in universal postal service delivery

A Vietnamese delegation has studied international postal service experience in Croatia to support the drafting of the amended Postal Law.
MST and World Bank strengthen research and innovation ties MST and World Bank strengthen research and innovation ties

The Ministry of Science and Technology and the World Bank will enhance cooperation in research infrastructure and venture capital development.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam World Economic Forum WEF AI semiconductor technology Science and Technology Ministry MST

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

MST and World Bank strengthen research and innovation ties

MST and World Bank strengthen research and innovation ties

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology studies Croatia’s experience in universal postal service delivery

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology studies Croatia’s experience in universal postal service delivery

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and OECD strengthen cooperation

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and OECD strengthen cooperation

Government urged to expand public procurement to create innovation

Government urged to expand public procurement to create innovation

Vietnam aims for 100,000 digital tech businesses by 2030

Vietnam aims for 100,000 digital tech businesses by 2030

LG Electronics Vietnam launches Bee Laundry smart laundry store in Hanoi

LG Electronics Vietnam launches Bee Laundry smart laundry store in Hanoi

KDDI to study AI-powered drone deployment in Vietnam and Philippines

KDDI to study AI-powered drone deployment in Vietnam and Philippines

Thailand approves $1.99bn in new investment led by AI, electronics

Thailand approves $1.99bn in new investment led by AI, electronics

DBS Vietnam names new deputy general director

DBS Vietnam names new deputy general director

Construction begins on QTM International Port in Ho Chi Minh City

Construction begins on QTM International Port in Ho Chi Minh City

Strong fundamentals to keep Vietnam at the top of ASEAN growth rankings

Strong fundamentals to keep Vietnam at the top of ASEAN growth rankings

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Red River Delta builds momentum in industry, logistics and innovation

Red River Delta builds momentum in industry, logistics and innovation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

NAVER D2SF invests in virtual entertainment startup 23i

NAVER D2SF invests in virtual entertainment startup 23i

Vietnam Financial Forum charts path to globally connected financial centres

Vietnam Financial Forum charts path to globally connected financial centres

Ho Chi Minh City pilots AI-powered digital investment platform

Ho Chi Minh City pilots AI-powered digital investment platform

Daesang's Ofood expands Tteokbokki distribution to Amazon, Kroger

Daesang's Ofood expands Tteokbokki distribution to Amazon, Kroger

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020