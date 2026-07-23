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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VietOffice 2026 to open up opportunities for technology transfers and investment collaboration

July 23, 2026 | 08:00
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The 3rd international exhibition for smart office solutions, office equipment, and stationery will take place from July 30 to August 1 in Ho Chi Minh City, connecting enterprises, and showcasing cutting-edge technological solutions and driving the growth of the regional stationery and office equipment market.

Featuring 160 booths from 130 enterprises representing eight countries and territories, VietOffice 2026 will offer a diverse exhibition space. It will bring together leading domestic and international brands while opening up extensive trade opportunities, technology transfers, and investment collaborations amidst the rapid wave of digital transformation across all sectors.

The exhibition is expected to serve as a strategic bridge for enterprises to meet key partners, expand distribution networks, capture emerging tech trends, and unlock commercial opportunities.

VietOffice 2026 to open up opportunities for technology transfers and investment collaboration
VietOffice 2025. Photo: Vinexad

This year, the exhibition will scale up further with the participation of 130 enterprises from eight countries and territories, reflecting the event's growing appeal to both local and international business communities. This expansion stands as proof of the surging demand for technological innovation, workplace modernisation, and competitiveness optimisation among Vietnamese enterprises in the digital era.

As expected, VietOffice 2026 will deliver a comprehensive product ecosystem, categorised into five core segments: stationery and office supplies; office equipment and machinery; educational equipment; smart office solutions; and office accessories and gifts.

Exhibitors will unveil innovative products and next-generation technologies driven by AI, document digitalisation, workflow automation, office management, and data governance. These solutions are designed to meet the evolving demands of corporate enterprises, government agencies, educational institutions, and modern consumers.

Domestic representation features household brands such as Hai Ha Stationery Manufacturing JSC, Colormate, Phu Son Corporation., JSC, Van Minh International Trading Co., Ltd., and HP Vietnam, alongside highly adaptable manufacturers and distributors continuously innovating to align with market demands.

The international pavilion boasts enterprises from China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), India, and beyond. These global players will showcase advanced solutions in office machinery, printing and projection equipment, document digitalisation, creative stationery, and modern workplace technologies.

Renowned international brands such as Luohe Loufor Stationery, Saehan Art, Deligao, Shunlong Stationery, and Innovative Creations will join the lineup, offering a holistic view of global industry trends.

In addition to the exhibition floor, VietOffice 2026 reinforces its role as a knowledge-sharing forum through a series of practical concurrent activities.

Running throughout the exhibition, the business matching programme enables exhibitors to engage in direct one-on-one meetings with importers, distributors, agents, and potential buyers to forge strong partnerships and expand their commercial networks.

A key highlight of the event will the specialised seminar series co-hosted with prestigious associations and institutions, offering valuable market updates and actionable insights. They will include a seminar on embracing digital transformation: document management solutions and platforms for modern schools and offices, focusing on advanced document management and data security platforms to optimise operational efficiency within corporate and educational sectors.

The other will be a seminar on public procurement and Extended Producer Responsibility compliance for the stationery and educational equipment industry, legal compliance, and best practices for optimising tender documents.

VietOffice 2026 will also offer dynamic experiential activities designed to foster deeper engagement and interaction between brands and visitors. They include the Thien Long Stationery factory tour, and a creative art workshop.

VietOffice 2025 to attract more than 100 exhibitors VietOffice 2025 to attract more than 100 exhibitors

An international exhibition for smart office solutions, office equipment, and stationery is expected to attract more than 100 exhibitors, creating huge business opportunities.
Smart office tech takes spotlight at VietOffice 2025 in Hanoi Smart office tech takes spotlight at VietOffice 2025 in Hanoi

The International Exhibition for Smart Office Solutions, Office Equipment and Stationery (VietOffice 2025) is taking place in Hanoi on May 21-23, featuring 150 booths from 100 domestic and international companies.
Webudding advances digital stationery with IP collaborations Webudding advances digital stationery with IP collaborations

The platform expanded licensed character partnerships and content creation features for electronic journaling and planning applications.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
VietOffice 2026 exhibition Smart Office Solutions Office Equipment stationery businesses seminars

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