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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pebsteel strengthens export strategy amid global headwinds

July 22, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Amid uneven global demand and tougher competition, Pebsteel is strengthening its export strategy through market diversification and engineering-led solutions. Dr. Miguel A. Ferrer, general manager of Export Sales at Pebsteel, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about the company's priorities.

How has Pebsteel's export business performed in 2026?

In 2026, Pebsteel’s export business has remained resilient despite a challenging international environment marked by uneven demand, intense price competition and longer investment decision-making cycles.

Customers are paying closer attention to technical compliance, product origin, environmental performance and supply-chain transparency. Our priority has therefore focused on opportunities where Pebsteel can provide clear engineering value.

We have strengthened coordination across business development, technical evaluation, project execution and payment collection. Our export organisation is structured around regional responsibilities covering Asia, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. This brings our teams closer to individual markets and allows sales, engineering and project management to become involved earlier.

Pebsteel strengthens export strategy amid global headwinds
Pebsteel continues to build a geographically diversified, technically capable and customer-focused export business driven by engineering excellence and long-term partnerships

How have Pebsteel's key export markets performed, and what trends are shaping demand?

Market performance varies considerably by region and industrial sector. Demand continues for manufacturing plants, warehouses, logistics facilities, processing plants and other industrial infrastructure, although customers are taking more time to assess investments.

Competition is particularly intense in markets affected by excess steel capacity. Tariffs, freight costs, currency movements and increasingly complex rules of origin are also influencing international transactions.

Developed markets are introducing more demanding requirements. European customers are placing greater emphasis on carbon accounting and supply-chain traceability, while Australia and similar markets require strict compliance with local engineering and construction standards.

These conditions also create opportunities for experienced engineering companies. Customers increasingly need suppliers capable of demonstrating reliable material sources, transparent documentation and the ability to deliver complex cross-border projects.

What is Pebsteel’s strategy for diversifying its export markets?

Our strategy combines geographic diversification with disciplined project selection. We do not want the export business to depend excessively on one country, region or industry. Pebsteel is therefore developing several markets in parallel while adapting its approach to local technical standards, business practices and competitive conditions.

Our export value chain is built around five priorities: generating qualified opportunities, converting them into executable and profitable orders, managing technical and contractual risks, delivering projects successfully and strengthening credibility through completed references and market visibility.

We are also building relationships with local agents, builders and technical partners. Their local knowledge, combined with Pebsteel’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities, allows us to enter new markets responsibly and support customers throughout the project lifecycle.

Pebsteel strengthens export strategy amid global headwinds
Pebsteel’s industrial projects in Ghana, India, and Malaysia

What sets Pebsteel's engineered building solutions apart from competitors?

Pebsteel’s principal strength is that we do not simply supply steel. We provide engineered building solutions adapted to customers’ operational requirements, project conditions and applicable design codes. Our experience includes more than 6,000 projects across 50 countries. This international track record provides practical knowledge of different climates, loading conditions, construction practices and regulatory environments. Materials, fabrication processes, quality controls and technical documentation are aligned with applicable specifications and standards.

Pebsteel strengthens export strategy amid global headwinds
Pebsteel's manufacturing process ensures quality across diverse climates and regulations

Pre-engineered solutions allow us to optimise steel use according to the structural forces acting on each part of a building. This can reduce unnecessary material consumption, simplify installation and improve project efficiency while maintaining structural safety and performance.

For export customers, reliable documentation, communication and responsiveness are often as important as the physical product. Pebsteel can support projects from initial concept and design optimisation through fabrication, shipment and construction support.

How is Pebsteel responding to growing demand for sustainable and low-carbon steel solutions?

Sustainability is becoming a fundamental requirement in international construction. Pebsteel is responding through optimised structural design, responsible material selection, efficient manufacturing and solutions that support customers’ environmental objectives. Reducing embodied carbon begins at the design stage. By optimising structural members and using steel only where technically required, unnecessary weight and material consumption can be reduced. Factory-controlled fabrication also improves material efficiency and helps minimise site waste.

Pebsteel’s factory at Dong Xuyen Industrial Park has achieved LEED Gold certification, reflecting progress in operational efficiency and sustainable manufacturing. We also support rooftop solar integration and steel-building solutions designed to contribute to recognised green-building objectives.

The transition towards lower-carbon construction requires collaboration across the complete value chain, including steel producers, designers, fabricators, contractors and investors. Pebsteel’s role is to translate these requirements into practical, technically sound and commercially viable building solutions.

Inspired vision drives Pebsteel to sustainable success Inspired vision drives Pebsteel to sustainable success

Pebsteel celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone for the pre-engineered steel building industry in Vietnam.
TCE Vina Denim ties up with SP Group and Pebsteel to launch solar array TCE Vina Denim ties up with SP Group and Pebsteel to launch solar array

TCE Vina Denim, in collaboration with Singapore’s SP Group (SP), has launched a rooftop solar array at its factory in Nam Dinh. With a capacity of 5.2 megawatt-peak (MWp), this system was constructed and installed by Pebsteel.
Pebsteel factory gains LEED Gold for sustainable operations Pebsteel factory gains LEED Gold for sustainable operations

Pebsteel’s factory in Ho Chi Minh City has been awarded LEED Gold certification from the US Green Building Council, marking a significant milestone in the company’s sustainable development journey.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Pebsteel export steel sustainability

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