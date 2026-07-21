EBOOST secures investment from Grab to expand EV charging network

Following the announcement on July 10, EBOOST has become the latest Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) charging platform and infrastructure company to receive direct investment from Grab. The milestone builds on the MoU signed between the two companies last November and reinforces EBOOST's position in Vietnam's EV charging industry while highlighting strong confidence in the country's rapidly growing electric mobility ecosystem.

Before the partnership was announced, EBOOST had already established one of Vietnam's leading EV charging networks, operating more than 2,500 charging points and serving over 10,000 EV users nationwide.

The initial collaboration focused on enabling Grab's driver-partners to conveniently access EBOOST's charging network, helping reduce operating costs while accelerating the transition to electric mobility.

With Grab's backing, EBOOST will further strengthen its financial capacity to accelerate the expansion of its charging network across Vietnam and will continue to play a driving force in developing Vietnam's public charging infrastructure and supporting the country's transition to sustainable transportation.

One of the key drivers behind this strategic investment is the tangible value created by integrating EBOOST's charging platform with Grab's ecosystem. Since April, EBOOST's charging network has been directly integrated into the EV Charging feature within the Grab Driver app, enabling Grab-Car driver-partners to locate nearby stations, initiate charging sessions, and complete payments seamlessly. To date, hundreds of charging points have been successfully integrated into the system.

The partnership has already shown strong early results. More than 70 per cent of driver-partners continue using the service within the first seven days, reflecting high user engagement and recurring demand.

For EBOOST, the integration strengthens charger utilisation and recurring revenue while providing a scalable foundation for further expansion of Vietnam's EV charging infrastructure.

In the next phase, Grab and EBOOST will extend the same seamless charging experience to electric motorbike driver-partners, integrating thousands of additional charging points.

Grab's investment validates EBOOST's ability to deliver a flexible, secure, and scalable EV charging ecosystem. EBOOST's infrastructure, powered by a proprietary software platform, is designed to support both electric cars and motorbikes, enabling seamless expansion across vehicle types and use cases.

The partnership creates strategic value for both companies. For Grab, it supports the company's ambition to accelerate electric mobility adoption by providing driver-partners with convenient, cost-competitive charging access. For EBOOST, the partnership provides access to a large and growing user base, strengthens charger utilisation, and reinforces its position as a leading EV charging platform provider.

With a flexible business model, EBOOST operates charging networks across a wide range of locations – from office buildings and residential developments to public destinations and parking facilities – playing a key role in accelerating the electrification and digitalisation of transport in Vietnam.

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