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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Guizhou offers 23°C summer escape as heat hits Vietnam

July 24, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
Guizhou is promoting itself as a cool 23°C summer retreat for Vietnamese travellers escaping the region's scorching July heat, with direct flights and visa-free policies supporting the push.

GUIZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2026 - As July brings scorching heat to Vietnam, Guizhou enjoys a refreshing breeze. Recently, a group of Vietnamese travel merchants and tourism influencers landed at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport, embarking on a journey to explore Guizhou. Known as a "Green Kingdom" steeped in natural beauty and rich culture, Guizhou is redefining summer travel for Vietnamese tourists with its cool 23°C climate, world-class landscapes, and vibrant local lifestyle.

Guizhou offers 23°C summer escape as heat hits Vietnam
Guizhou offers 23°C summer escape as heat hits Vietnam

Spectacular Mountain Scenery, Nature's Air Conditioner

From the dazzling urban energy of Guiyang's Qingyun Market to the starry nightscape of Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, and from the majestic Huangguestu Waterfall to the sky-high Huajiang Canyon Bridge—the "world's highest bridge"—every corner of Guizhou is a masterpiece worth pausing for.

"Guizhou's summer feels like natural air conditioning," shared a young Vietnamese travel influencer. "The seamless blend of daytime nature and vibrant city life made our journey incredibly exciting and fulfilling"

Link: https://www.guizhoutravel.com/feature/list

Immersive Culture & Play your way Through Guizhou

During their trip, the influencers dressed in exquisite traditional Miao costumes for stunning social media photos against the backdrop of historic wooden stilt houses. They also explored urban landmarks like Qingyun Market and Colorful Guizhou Town, experiencing the fusion of local heritage and modern trends amidst neon lights and bustling night markets. Food-wise, local delicacies like sour fish soup, beef rice noodles, and Siwawa (veggie wraps) continuously delighted their palates, offering a perfect mix of cultural depth and trendy adventures.

Pack your bags and go: Effortless Travel to Your Next Getaway

With direct flights now operating from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Guiyang—taking just over three hours—traveling to Guizhou has never been easier. Supported by China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy and a safe, welcoming environment, Guizhou is becoming the ideal and ultimate "summer escape" destination for young Vietnamese travelers.

Guizhou is actively building a world-class tourism product system tailored for the international market, centering on the core themes of "Summer Escape + Eco-tourism + Cultural Experience."

Pack your bags this summer and embark on your own adventure to mystical Guizhou!

Discover more of mystical Guizhou: www.guizhoutravel.com

By Guizhou Tourism New Media Culture Communication Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Guizhou Vietnam SummerEscape

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